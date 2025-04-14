Jeff Bezos' Blue Origins is ready to make history on Monday as it launches its first all-female spaceflight, handpicked by Lauren Sánchez, Amazon founder's fiance. The mission, called NS-31, will take off from West Texas, marking the first time in spaceflight history that an all-woman crew takes to the skies. Before this, the Soviet Union's Valentina Tereshkova went to space in a 1963 mission and became the first woman to fly in space.

According to Blue Origins' website, the NS-31 flight is scheduled for launch at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) from the company's launch site and will be its 11th crewed mission.

However, this particular mission stands out for a groundbreaking reason. The suborbital flight will carry six remarkable women, including Katy Perry. But who, besides the pop superstar, will be flying to space, and what do we know about these women?

Lauren Sánchez: The Woman Behind the Mission

Lauren Sánchez is a woman who holds multiple professional titles. From being an Emmy award-winning journalist to founding a female-led aerial production company, she has done it all.

As a licensed pilot, Sánchez founded Black Ops Aviation in 2016, which became a company that is owned by a female. She also created Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film and production company with a focus on television and film, and she was reportedly an aerial supervisor on Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

Now, she's the driving force behind Blue Origin's all-female mission. Her vision was to assemble a group of women representing diverse backgrounds, talents, and aspirations. Lauren is also the fiancé of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos; the pair started dating in 2019 and were engaged in 2023.

Katy Perry: Pop Icon Turned Space Tourist

Katy Perry, a worldwide artist known for her music and vibrant stage presence, adds a new title to her many achievements. She is an artist with influence. With over 115 billion global streams, Perry's presence in the US music industry is iconic. However, travelling to space serves a different kind of ambition.

Alongside her successful music career, Perry advocates for children's rights and is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Now, she's taking her passion for global impact to a cosmic level — quite literally. When the expedition was announced, Katy Perry took to her Instagram to show her excitement about the mission and said, 'If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child.'

Gayle King: The Broadcasting Legend Now Heading For Stars

Gayle King is one name which is synonymous with American journalism. The veteran journalist and a co-host of CBS This Morning will also be joining the female crew in making history on Monday.

King, who is also the editor-at-large for O, the Oprah Magazine, knows how to be in the spotlight, but again, this time, the purpose is different. She won't be reporting any news, as she will be part of the historical news.

Time Magazine listed her among the '100 Most Influential People' in 2019, and her career is defined by a knack for thoughtful conversation and fearless storytelling. This spaceflight adds another remarkable chapter to her already celebrated career.

Amanda Nguyễn: Scientist and Civil Rights Advocate

Amanda Nguyễn is another woman who will be scripting history as she will become the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman astronaut.

Nguyễn is a Harvard graduate and a bioastronautics researcher. She has worked with NASA, MIT, and the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences. Apart from her achievement in science, she is also a recognised advocate for sexual assault survivors and was once a Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

Aisha Bowe: From NASA Engineer to Space Traveller

Aisah Bowe, a former NASA aerospace engineer, is no stranger to space. She has built a career in championing STEM education through her companies STEMBoard and LINGO.

Bowe is also the flag bearer of the Black community and has received honors for her work, including awards from NASA. On Monday, Bowe will add another hat to her space curiosity by becoming the first Bahamian-American to travel to space as part of the NS-31 crew.

Kerianne Flynn: An Independent Filmmaker

Kerianne Flynn is a film and documentary producer with a mission. Her productions are not just footage; they tell stories that revolve around themes like gender equality and social impact.

Some of her productions include Lilly (2024), The Automatic Hate (2015), and This Changes Everything (2018). Hence, with projects exploring the role of women in Hollywood, her seat on this mission reflects a commitment to elevating women's stories.

While speaking to Elle Magazine, Flynn shared her thoughts on what significance the experience holds. She said, 'I can't wait to touch down on Eath and share what we bring back with world.'