Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, who shot to international attention last year after claiming to have slept with more than 1,000 men in a single day, has announced plans for a new anniversary project.

The Nottinghamshire-born 26-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, says she intends to make the stunt "bigger, bolder and more bonkers" than her previous efforts. She has allocated a reported budget of £100,000 for the venture.

Returning to the UK after a chaotic year that saw her deported from tropical paradises and banned from entire continents, Bonnie Blue appears entirely unfazed by the growing list of authorities trailing in her wake.

Instead, she is leaning into the controversy, launching a recruitment drive for what she has dubbed 'Bonnie's backdoor blowout', an event scheduled for 17 January 2026.

The Price Of Notoriety: Bonnie Blue Spent £100,000 On Viral Ambitions

Spending £100,000 on a single day of filming suggests a level of production value rarely seen in the amateur-led world of independent content.

For Bonnie Blue, however, the financial risk is a necessary part of maintaining her status as a record-breaker. 'I've had a busy year, I've been banned from countries, I've broken world records and I've bonked a lot of barely legals,' she teased in a recent TikTok video that has already racked up millions of views.

Last January, she claimed a staggering tally of 1,057 lovers in just 12 hours, a figure that remains highly contested by critics but celebrated by her core fanbase. This time, she plans to stretch the endurance test to a full 24 hours.

'This isn't a quick thing,' she explained. 'We're talking a full 24 hours. Day and night. I want to see just how far I can push myself. Everyone keeps telling me to slow down. That's just not who I am.'

Global Deportations And Public Unrest: The Legal Fallout For Bonnie Blue

The journey to this anniversary hasn't been without its casualties. In December 2025, Bonnie's 'bangbus tour' of Bali came to a screeching halt when local police stormed a studio villa.

Officials in the holiday paradise claimed she was filming content that could cause 'public unrest', leading to her being slapped in handcuffs and held alongside two British men and an Australian national.

The evidence seized during the raid, a collection of lubricant, flash drives, Viagra, and condoms, served as the final straw for Indonesian authorities. Bonnie was subsequently deported and handed a 10-year ban from entering the country.

It was a pattern of behaviour that echoed her previous attempt to tour Australia, where her tourist visa was cancelled following plans to produce material involving university students.

Despite the arrests and the international blacklisting, the creator remains defiant. Her latest stunt aims to involve the public directly, with prospective participants encouraged to apply via social media.

'Blokes can get involved by using the hashtag Bonnie Back Blowout and telling me why they should take part,' she stated, making it clear that the 2026 event will involve 'an extra hole' she has previously kept off-camera.

Whether this latest £100,000 gambit results in a new world record or simply another encounter with the law remains to be seen.

What is certain, however, is that Bonnie Blue has no intention of retreating from the spotlight. As she puts it herself: 'I didn't come this far to suddenly behave.'