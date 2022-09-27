The Boston Celtics cheating scandal involving head coach Ime Udoka and a female staff member has taken a new twist. Initially, it was revealed that he indulged in a consensual affair with a member of the staff, but the woman in question has now raised doubts with new accusations.

Udoka has been suspended by the Celtics for the entirety of the 2022-23 season after a lengthy meeting between the owners and president Brad Stevens. They were united in condemning the head coach's actions, and made it clear that it violated the team's code of conduct.

The 45-year-old, who led the Celtics to their first NBA Finals in 12 years last season, has accepted the punishment and apologised for his role in the affair. Udoka refused to elaborate on the accusations, deciding to simply walk away with his long-term future at the franchise still in doubt.

"I want to apologise to our players, fans and the entire Celtics organisation and my family for letting them down. I regret putting the team in this difficult situation and I accept the team's decision," Udoka said.

However, in a new twist, the initial reports of the affair between Udoka and the staff member being consensual are being questioned. According to Spanish media outlet Marca, the woman in question has accused Udoka of making unwanted comments towards her, which has prompted the team to initiate further investigations.

Meanwhile, Udoka's affair with a Celtics staffer has caused irreparable damage to his over a decade-long relationship with Hollywood star Nia Long. They have been engaged since 2015 and share a 10-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka, whom they welcomed in 2011.

Long has been in the spotlight after Udoka's affair came to light, but has maintained her silence until recently when she spoke to People. The 51-year-old actress thanked friends and family for the "outpouring of love and support," but refused to elaborate beyond that over the events that transpired in recent days.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long told People. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."