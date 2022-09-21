Tom Brady remains hopeful that Gisele Bundchen will accept his offer to reconcile ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first home game of the season on Sunday. The Brazilian fashion model has been living separately, and has failed to show up at either of the Bucs' two opening games of the 2022-23 NFL season.

Bundchen moved out of their home in Tampa earlier this month after an "epic fight" surrounding Brady's decision to unretire from the NFL. The former Victoria's Secret angel spent a short spell at their home in Costa Rica before returning to the United States.

Brady and his wife of 13 years have been living separately since the showdown. Bundchen is living in Miami with her two children - daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is hopeful his family will be in the box for the Buccaneers' home game against the Green Bay Packers.

"Gisele mostly only attends home games. Tom and his team are hopeful she will be back in the family box with their kids for the Packers game this Sunday," a source told Page Six.

The Bucs are 2-0 for the season having their opening two games on the road against the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. Brady was involved in a scuffle that broke out during their win over the Saints, and revealed later that he needs to keep his emotions in check.

"I've got to be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place, so it allows me to be the best player I can be," Brady said after he was seen throwing a tablet as the Bucs won 20-10.

The 45-year-old's outburst has been linked to his ongoing feud with his fashion model wife. An inside source revealed that Brady remains in talking terms with Bundchen, but their conversation remains centered on the well-being of their two children.

"Gisele has left Tom in the past during arguments but always returned once things cooled down," the source added. "They are talking, but mostly about the kids at the moment. But Tom hopes they will reconcile."