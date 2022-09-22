It has been widely reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady uncharacteristically missed eleven days of pre-season training in August due to personal reasons. Now, it has been revealed that he spent some of that time in The Hamptons with his former partner Bridget Moynahan and their son, Jack.

Brady skipped training from August 11 and returned on the 22nd, which was the day of his son's birthday. Jack appears to have celebrated his 15th birthday with his father in advance, and Brady made sure that he was present even though he was expected to be at pre-season training ahead of his 23rd season in the NFL.

Naturally, Moynahan was also there to celebrate with her son. It is not clear if Brady's current wife Gisele Bundchen joined the trip, but she did take to social media to share a photo of Jack with her own two children with Brady, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Gisele captioned it with a heartfelt greeting showing her affection for her "bonus child," who was born in the early days of her relationship with Brady. The quarterback, who was with the New England Patriots at that time, found out about Moynahan's pregnancy a few months after he had already moved on with the Brazilian model.

They appear to have been able to create a blended family, but the marriage between Brady and Bundchen is reportedly under strain because of Brady's decison to "unretire" from the NFL. Gisele reportedly wants him to be more present in the lives of their growing children.

In fact, apart from celebrating Jack's birthday, the Daily Mail reports that Brady also took a summer vacation with Bunchen and their children in the Bahamas in August. This is believed to be part of his effort to prioritise his family. However, soon after he returned to training, news of a massive fight between the couple broke out.

They are still believed to be separated, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to patch things up or if the marriage will eventually end up in divorce.