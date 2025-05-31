What began as a typical school day ended in tragedy for one Indiana family. Eight-year-old Liam Dahlberg came home complaining of a headache, something most parents might not consider an emergency. But within hours, Liam's condition deteriorated rapidly. By the next day, he was gone — a devastating loss that has raised urgent questions about a rare but deadly infection.

The Sudden Loss That Left a Family Shattered

Liam, who was known for being upbeat and energetic, returned from school one day in April with an intense headache. His mother, Ashlee Dahlberg, immediately sensed something was wrong and rushed him to hospital. Despite their swift action, doctors soon declared him brain dead.

According to The Daily Mail, the culprit was Haemophilus influenzae, or 'H. flu' — a bacterial infection most children are vaccinated against. However, experts warn that even vaccinated children may still contract it.

'Anybody that contracts it usually dies within 24 hours,' Ashlee told the New York Post.

An MRI revealed that the infection had rapidly spread to Liam's brain and spinal cord. Less than a day after his initial headache, Liam passed away.

'I would never wish this kind of pain on my worst enemy ever. It's hard,' Ashlee said through tears.

'To have sat there and listened to the doctors say, "You did everything right, there's just nothing we could do," to lay there with him as they took him off life support, I can feel his little heartbeat fade away — there are no words that can describe that pain.'

What Exactly Is H. Flu?

Despite its name, H. flu is not a virus like influenza. It's a bacterium that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections, particularly when it becomes invasive and spreads to otherwise sterile parts of the body.

H. flu often lives harmlessly in the noses and throats of healthy individuals. But if the immune system is weakened — even temporarily — the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and attack vital organs, including the brain.

Ashlee confirmed that Liam had received his H. flu vaccine, but suspects he may have caught the infection from an unvaccinated child. She warned that this kind of tragedy could strike other families too, especially if herd immunity weakens.

Supporting Liam's Family Through Tragedy

In the wake of their sudden loss, Liam's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the mounting medical and funeral costs.

'The funds raised through this campaign will be used to cover the mounting medical bills associated with his unexpected passing,' said fundraiser organiser Lauren Allen, speaking on behalf of Ashlee.

'These expenses have added an additional layer of stress during an already difficult time for the family,' she added.

The campaign aims to raise £111,000 ($150,000), and as of now, more than £40,500 ($50,500) has been collected. If you'd like to help, consider donating, sharing the campaign, or offering a prayer for the grieving family.