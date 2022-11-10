An 11-year-old boy died after his father allegedly failed to get him the required medical attention after a snake bit him.

The boy, identified as Tristian Frahm, died last year in November while the family was on a visit to a rural property in Murgon, Australia.

His father, Kerrod Frahm, did not take his son seriously and ignored his pleas for help, according to a police investigation. The father has now been charged with manslaughter.

According to a report in The Mirror, the father and son went to bed as usual even after the boy informed his father of the bite. The boy's condition deteriorated and he got up during the night after feeling ill. His body was found the next morning near a shed on the property in Queensland.

In a heartbreaking tribute, Tristian's family described him as a "little hero."

"I am so beyond lost for words and the heartbreak is unimaginable. I am still in disbelief. I couldn't be any luckier to have had a nephew like you," wrote his aunt.

"Thank you for making me an aunty. I love you more than I ever thought possible. I'm missing you more and more every minute. There'll be a you-sized hole in my heart forever," she added. The boy's father is due to appear at Murgon Magistrates Court on December 6.

Around 30,000 snakebite cases are recorded across Australia every year. Snakebites not only lead to deaths, but in some cases, have also led to amputations and other permanent disabilities.

According to WHO statistics, "between 81,000 and 138,000 deaths occur each year" due to snakebites globally.

However, the death rates are fairly low in more developed nations due to the easy availability of anti-venom drugs. But the chances of dying from snakebites are far higher in countries where access to these medicines is difficult. According to a WHO report, nearly half of snakebite fatalities are reported in India.