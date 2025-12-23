Brazil is advancing 3D-printed meat technology, potentially signalling the end for traditional slaughter in some cases. At SENAI CIMATEC in Salvador, the CELLMEAT 3D project biopsies animal cells, cultivates them in labs, and uses 3D printing to form meat products.

Winning the 2025 Finep Northeast Innovation Award, it offers sustainable alternatives with reduced environmental footprint, as of 23 December 2025.

The Technology of 3D-Printed Meat

The core of the technology lies in cell biopsy, where cells are harvested without harming the animal. These are placed in bioreactors to proliferate and differentiate into muscle and fat tissues. 3D bioprinting uses bio-inks to layer structures mimicking natural meat's complexity. Post-printing maturation develops taste and texture.

This allows nutritional control, such as reducing saturated fats or adding vitamins. It could cut resource use by up to 90 per cent. Recent trends include non-animal scaffolds for better structuration.

As shared on X by Brasil 61, the project creates protein without animal slaughter. It follows milestones like the world's first 3D-printed lab-grown steak unveiled in 2021.

Such methods address global protein needs with less land and water, hardly a surprise given rising demands.

Investments in Brazil's Lab-Grown Meat Industry

Brazil's commitment shows in targeted funding for cultivated meat. In Paraná, the Araucária Foundation has invested around £0.8 million ($1.0 million) – equivalent to R$5.7 million at current rates – to establish laboratories and train researchers in cellular agriculture, using local cattle breeds like Purunã for cell lines. The initiative uses local breeds like Purunã cattle for cell lines, integrating alternatives into farming.

Carla Molento at UFPR said 'It is extremely important to emphasize that the government of a livestock-raising state is treating cellular zootechnics and the production of cultivated meat as part of agriculture and as an essential part of strengthening livestock farming.' She added 'the intention is to ensure that professionals overcome their initial fear of entering this area, supporting them with good training.'

Firms like BRF partner with Aleph Farms to co-develop products for local markets. Federal backing includes £0.3 million ($0.4 million) from Embrapa for hybrid innovations.

Challenges in Scaling Up

Yet hurdles persist. Production costs stay high from pharmaceutical inputs, though work targets affordable options. Regulation advances with Anvisa's 2024 resolution, but details for lab-grown meat await clarification. Consumer uptake requires education on benefits like ethics and sustainability.

The sector is in its early stages, with Brazil's cultivated meat market projected at around £3.9 million ($5.14 million) in 2025, reflecting ongoing research and investment rather than widespread commercial sales. International collaborations help navigate these issues. The rise of 3D-printed meat in Brazil marks a key evolution in food production. Ongoing research and funding suggest it may complement existing methods, providing eco-friendly choices.

Developments continue to shape prospects for reduced reliance on conventional practices. State-owned Embrapa has developed cultivated chicken prototypes, including structured breast fillets using domestic cell lines, while establishing a cellular biobank to provide stable lines for industry startups.

In collaboration with the Good Food Institute Brazil and Unicamp, a detailed HACCP safety plan for cultivated products, such as burgers, has been created to support Anvisa and Mapa evaluations.