A tragic accident in Costa Rica has claimed the life of Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son, Miller Gardner. Authorities believe the cause was asphyxiation, prompting an investigation into the circumstances.

What exactly is asphyxiation, and what steps can families take to protect their loved ones?

Cause of Miller Gardner's Death

According to NBC News, initial findings suggest asphyxiation, possibly linked to food consumption. Costa Rican officials stated the death appears to have resulted from asphyxia following suspected intoxication after ingesting food.

With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

With the focus on 'asphyxiation' in this heartbreaking situation, it raises the vital question: what exactly does that term mean, and what measures can be taken to avoid it?

What Is Asphyxiation?

Essentially, asphyxiation signifies a state where the body lacks adequate oxygen. This oxygen deficiency disrupts breathing and can lead to unconsciousness and, in severe cases, death. Asphyxia and suffocation are other terms used to describe this condition.

Asphyxiation is a more frequent occurrence than many realise. Data from the Cleveland Clinic indicates that close to 19,000 individuals in the United States lost their lives to asphyxiation in 2016 alone.

Also, between 2018 and 2019, asphyxiation stood as the number one cause of accidental fatalities in children younger than 12 months.

Identifying Symptoms And Understanding Causes

What are the signs of asphyxiation? Here's what to look for:

Struggling to breathe (dyspnea).

Rapid or heavy breathing (hyperventilation).

Fainting or loss of consciousness.

Coughing fits.

A rough or strained voice.

Trouble speaking.

Changes in the face or lip colour (red, purple, blue, or grey).

Problems swallowing.

Memory issues.

Loss of bladder or bowel control.

Feeling lightheaded.

Headaches

Asphyxiation Prevention: Crucial Steps To Take

Taking proactive safety measures is the most effective way to prevent asphyxiation. If you observe someone struggling to breathe, calling emergency services (911) without delay is critical. In light of the tragic circumstances surrounding Miller Gardner, it is crucial to emphasise safe eating practices.

Always chew food slowly and speak only after swallowing. Additionally, closely monitor young children during meals, encouraging them to take small bites and avoid talking until they've finished chewing.

The Cleveland Clinic advises that individuals with food allergies should always carry an EpiPen. It's also vital to meticulously review ingredient labels on all food products.

This can also happen during physical activities. For safety, always swim with a companion. If you're not a swimmer, wear a life jacket. In roughly 10% of drowning incidents, a sudden closure of the vocal cords, known as laryngospasm, occurs upon initial water inhalation. This leads to death by asphyxiation, even though water won't be present in the lungs.

For those with existing medical conditions, the Cleveland Clinic recommends keeping an inhaler readily available for those with asthma.

When you inhale a substance that replaces oxygen in your lungs, it's called chemical asphyxiation. This process blocks oxygen from reaching vital organs. Carbon monoxide, cyanide, hydrogen sulfide, and household cleaning chemicals can cause this.

Therefore, it is useful to install carbon monoxide detectors throughout your home. Additionally, ensure a qualified technician conducts annual inspections of all fuel-burning appliances, such as your furnace, water heater, and oven.

The Gardner Case: A Reminder Of Asphyxiation's Dangers

The discussion of asphyxiation's risks brings us back to the heartrending situation involving Miller Gardner and the continued efforts to understand what occurred. Authorities found the teenager's body in a Manuel Antonio hotel room on Friday.

The latest we know on the heartbreaking tragedy that struck former @Yankees player Brett Gardner and his family... @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/WNziCDNKfA — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) March 25, 2025

As mentioned by Inside Edition, Gardner was lodging at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest resort, a premium location. It is reported that the family is collaborating with Costa Rican authorities to return his body to the U.S.

In the meantime, officials are waiting on the results of an autopsy and toxicology tests to confirm the cause of death officially. Over the weekend, Gardner and his wife, Jessica, shared the heartbreaking news, stating that their son had become ill 'along with several other family members.'