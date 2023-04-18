Weeks after Budweiser divided its customers' opinions over a controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the brand has released a new ad which is centred around patriotism and the American spirit.

The brand was eerily silent for weeks as the backlash raged all over social media after the release of a "March Madness" promo featuring Mulvaney. The company has been slammed both by regular people as well as high profile personalities over the decision to go into a partnership with the transgender influencer.

In what may be an attempt to remedy the situation, a new advertisement was released on social media on Friday, and it went back to the basic principles of the brand. The video stars Budweiser's famous Clydesdale horses shot in key locations around the United States. A narrator delivers the message: "This is a story bigger than beer. This is the story of the American spirit."

Perhaps in a bid to remind customers about the brand's values and what it represents, the ad is heavily patriotic and touches on the idea of the American dream. Part of the narration says: "Brewed for those who found opportunity in challenge and hope in tomorrow," as two people are shown raising the American flag together.

Key landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. and the New York City skyline are also featured. In other scenes, a Clydesdale horse is seen galloping through small towns and farms in the American heartland.

The message is clear as Budweiser aims to remind the American people of their pride and unity as a nation, which is something that has taken a back seat as the debate rages over the brand's partnership with a transgender personality.

What was the Mulvaney ad controversy?

On April 1, Mulvaney took to Instagram to share a post wherein she is dressed like Audrey Hepburn in the iconic film "Breakfast at Tiffany's." She puts several cans of Bud Light in front of herself and says that she is celebrating 365 days of womanhood. She also speaks about celebrating March Madness, which she admits she knows nothing about.

In the caption, Mulvaney says: "Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it's a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck!"

Budweiser suffers massive financial hit

In the aftermath of the backlash stemming from the ad, numerous customers declared a boycott and have been refusing to drink Budweiser. Parent company Anheuser-Busch has reportedly suffered a loss of between US$3-5 billion in the two week period since the announcement of the controversial partnership.

It has been 12 days since Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney announced their partnership.



The beer brands parent company, Anheuser-Busch, has lost $3 billion in value plummeting from a value of $132 Billion to $129 Billion



Bud Light sales have dropped 30%

🚨🚨Choosing politics over profit has real consequences. In this case, 5 billion of them. #FiduciaryResponsibility #ESGscam



Anheuser-Busch sheds over $5 billion in value since Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney pact sparked outrage https://t.co/rg2v7fD8Jn #FoxNews — State Financial Officers Foundation (@SFOF_States) April 13, 2023

According to Fox Business, bottled Bud Light sales dropped 30%, while draft sales dropped 50%.

The values vary across reports but it seems clear that the company has taken a massive financial blow stemming from the issue, which some critics have been labelling as "woke capitalism."

In a statement, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth admitted that they did not realise that the move would cause such a divide. "We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere. We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

The boycott on Bud Light is just the latest part of a growing movement called "Go Woke, Go Broke," which has seen companies suffer financial losses after making liberal decisions which are being labelled as "woke" by conservative consumers. One example of which is Disney, which has been receiving backlash for its increasingly inclusive and diverse releases.