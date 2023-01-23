A 50-year-old man who is in prison for the rape of a care worker has requested to be known as a woman and be transferred to a women's prison.

The sex offender, identified as Albert Caballero, was sentenced to eight years in jail in 2019 after he raped a young woman who had been caring for him.

The incident took place in December 2018 when he locked the woman in his flat and raped her. He has since been serving his prison term at His Majesty's Prison in Edinburgh.

He is now eligible to apply for parole as he has served half of his jail term. Under Scottish laws, long-term prisoners can apply for release at half-sentence. However, some offenders can be held until six months before the end of their sentence if the parole board believes that they are not safe to be released into the community again.

According to a report in The Mirror, he recently changed his name to Claire and asked prison authorities to give him lipstick and eye make-up.

"There has been talk in the jail about the prospect of him seeking a move to be among women but, given his offence, I don't see how anyone would risk it, even the most vociferous person in favour of self-ID," wrote the Daily Record, citing a jail insider.

Caballero's case comes in the backdrop of the UK government blocking a new gender law proposed by the Scottish parliament. The law allows transgender people to change their gender without providing a medical diagnosis. The UK government recently vetoed it stating that it violates national equality laws.

The Scottish Parliament only has the authority to pass laws on issues related to healthcare, education, and the environment. The UK Parliament can veto Scottish bills under Section 35 of the Scotland Act.

Shona Robison, the Scottish Social Justice Secretary, has called the UK government's decision to block the bill "outrageous."