Widely reported, flash floods in Indonesia's Ternate Island triggered by pounding torrential rains swept away residential areas, killing at least 13 people and injuring two.

Natural and artificial disasters severely harm lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure, especially in developing nations. From severe storms to earthquakes, statistics reveal that they unfortunately occur more frequently and with greater intensity than ever.

As nations work to enhance their disaster risk reduction and management initiatives (DRRM), adopting modern technology becomes a vital strategy. CCTV, once associated with surveillance, has evolved into an essential tool for emergency preparedness, response and recovery.

The use of surveillance cameras can be life-saving in situations where developing countries face challenges such as urbanisation, environmental degradation, climate change, and limited human resources.

CCTV can contribute to urban planning by offering valuable insights into high-risk areas vulnerable to disasters like floods, landslides or earthquakes. This information helps decision-makers implement risk mitigation strategies, including zoning regulations, land-use planning and infrastructure development.

When combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, they can also identify anomalies that signal impending catastrophes, such as unusual weather patterns or seismic activity. Acting as sensors in early warning systems, these cameras can trigger automated alerts to relevant authorities and communities, facilitating proactive actions, including evacuations, resource mobilisation and activating emergency response plans.

Moreover, during disasters, CCTV can provide real-time situational awareness to emergency and humanitarian responders, allowing for a more accurate assessment of the extent of the damage, identification of survivors and deployment of aid.

In the aftermath, they are indispensable for enhancing public safety and security, helping to restore order and stability in devastated communities, and supporting the recovery process.

For example, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, CCTV cameras installed in flood-prone areas offer real-time monitoring of water levels, rainfall intensity, and river discharge rates. Integrated with early warning systems, they notify residents and authorities of impending floods, facilitating prompt evacuations and disaster preparedness. The nation has enhanced its flood resilience by using surveillance technology, leading to fewer casualties and reduced property damage during monsoon seasons.

Similarly, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has established a comprehensive network of CCTV cameras combined with seismic sensors to oversee earthquake-prone zones. This system allows authorities to swiftly evaluate damage, identify secondary threats like fires and landslides, and coordinate emergency response activities.

A few security and surveillance companies are making a difference in disaster relief operations.

Dahua Technology donated advanced devices and solutions to assist Kazakh local authorities in humanitarian response efforts. Kazakhstan is the largest landlocked country located deep in the heart of Central Asia and recently suffered its most severe flood in the last 80 years, gravely impacting communities and infrastructure.

Dahua installed a series of PTZ dome cameras positioned at elevated locations across numerous cities and along rivers to meet the urgent need for real-time flood monitoring. These cameras allowed emergency management teams to continuously observe flood conditions and detect irregularities around the clock from a secure vantage point.

Axis Communications has also used its video surveillance capabilities for safety and disaster management. Along with TENEVIA, the company helped Météo-France monitor waterways for better flood protection.

When a town in the region faces imminent flooding, CCTV allows for a clear view of the affected areas, enabling informed decision-making and effective crisis management. This solution has offered a precise and dependable analysis of situations.

In summary, modern technology provides unprecedented capabilities for disaster relief. The initial 72 hours after an environmental catastrophe are crucial for delivering essential care. Rapid-deployment camera systems prove invaluable in these critical moments by transmitting real-time information to humanitarian workers and local authorities. This allows responders to quickly assess the situation and coordinate practical assistance for those in urgent need.

Developing nations can enhance their preparedness, response, and recovery by embracing a comprehensive strategy that integrates technology, policy, and capacity-building initiatives. This approach will ultimately foster more resilient and sustainable communities that are better equipped to handle emerging threats and challenges.