Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, has landed the tech giant in hot water, with a £75 million ($98 million) settlement addressing claims that it violated user privacy by recording conversations without consent.

The class-action lawsuit, Lopez v. Apple, alleges Siri captured private discussions, even without the 'Hey, Siri' trigger, between 17 September 2014 and 31 December 2024. Eligible Apple device owners in the US can now claim up to £78 ($102) by 2 July 2025.

Here's how to secure your share, why the case matters, and what's at stake for Apple's privacy reputation.

The Lawsuit That Shook Apple

The controversy began in 2019 when reports surfaced that Apple contractors were listening to Siri recordings, including private conversations, to improve the assistant's performance.

The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, claims Siri's unintended activations led to recordings of confidential discussions, some allegedly shared with third parties like advertisers.

'Apple denies all of the allegations made in the lawsuit and denies that Apple did anything improper or unlawful,' the settlement website states, yet the company agreed to the £75 million ($98 million) payout in January 2025 to avoid prolonged litigation, per Axios on 13 May 2025.

This follows Apple's 2019 apology and suspension of its Siri contractor programme, a move that failed to quell legal challenges.

The settlement covers US residents who owned or purchased Siri-enabled devices, such as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iMacs, HomePods, or Apple TVs,during the specified period and experienced unintended activations.

With £22 million ($29 million) earmarked for legal fees and £860,000 ($1.13 million) for expenses, the remaining funds will be distributed to claimants, highlighting the scale of the privacy concerns.

How to Claim Your Payout

Eligible users can claim up to £16 ($21) per device, capped at five devices, for a maximum of £78 ($102) per person. Payments may decrease based on the number of claims filed. To participate, visit the Lopez Voice Assistant Settlement website by 2 July 2025.

Some users received an email or postcard with a claim identification code and confirmation code for faster submission. Others can file a 'new claim' online, providing their name, address, and device details, such as serial numbers or proof of purchase. Users on X were quick to spread the word.

Payment options include direct deposit, electronic check, or physical check. The deadline also applies to opting out or objecting to the settlement, with mailed requests postmarked by 2 July 2025.

A final approval hearing is set for 1 August 2025 at the US District Court in Oakland, California, though appeals could delay payouts, potentially until December 2025.

What's Next for Apple and Privacy?

The settlement, representing roughly nine hours of Apple's £73 billion ($96.29 billion) 2024 net income, is a minor financial hit but a significant reputational challenge. The case underscores growing scrutiny of voice assistants, with a similar lawsuit against Google's Voice Assistant pending in California.

Apple has since bolstered Siri's privacy features, processing queries on-device or via its encrypted Private Cloud Compute, but consumer trust remains fragile. The settlement may prompt tighter regulations and greater transparency in how tech giants handle voice data, especially as AI-driven assistants evolve.

For now, eligible users should act swiftly to claim their share, as the clock is ticking.