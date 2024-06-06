This dream job is offered by Swimply, a platform that allows individuals to rent private pools, hot tubs, and other spaces, akin to an Airbnb for pools. "Our inaugural Chief Pools Officer will pool their skills to help us discover and share the best aquatic escapes nestled in America's backyards," said Derek Callow, Swimply's CEO, in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.

"This is more than a dream job; it's a summer-long pool party. If you have a passion for pools and a splash of charisma, we're looking for you to help spread the Swimply sunshine. Jump in – the water's great!"

The Impact of the Chief Pools Officer Role

The Chief Pools Officer role is not just about exploring and reviewing pools; it's a crucial part of Swimply's broader effort to enhance user engagement and build a vibrant community around its platform. By hiring a charismatic and enthusiastic individual to explore and review pools, Swimply aims to highlight the diverse and delightful pool experiences available nationwide – and you could be a key part of that mission.

In addition to creating engaging content, the CPO will help curate expert guides that will serve as valuable resources for Swimply users. These guides will likely include reviews of the best pools, tips for maximising the Swimply experience, and recommendations for poolside activities and amenities.

Hosting pop-up pool parties is another exciting aspect of the job. These events will allow Swimply users to gather and enjoy the summer while serving as a promotional tool to attract more users. The CPO's presence at these events will help foster a sense of community and fun, reinforcing Swimply's brand image as the go-to destination for pool lovers.

Responsibilities and Perks

The Chief Pools Officer's responsibilities include documenting their experiences on social media, creating captivating Instagram Reels, TikToks, and YouTube vlogs. Additionally, the CPO will host pop-up pool parties, curate expert guides and "Best of" lists for Swimply's website, and act as a general Swimply representative on the road. Above all, the most essential duty is to "have fun."

Potential candidates must apply by booking a Swimply pool near them and creating a video resume showcasing their expertise. Applicants must post the video on social media, tagging @swimply and using the hashtag #SwimplyDreamJob. Top applicants will be selected for interviews based on content quality, passion for pools, and social media engagement. Submissions are open until June 15. More information about the role can be found on Swimply's website at swimply.com/dreamjob.

About Swimply

Founded in 2018, Swimply has rapidly gained popularity by offering a unique service catering to people looking for private and convenient swimming options. With the rise of the sharing economy, Swimply provides an innovative solution for homeowners to monetise their pools and for renters to enjoy exclusive access to private pools without long-term commitment. This unique business model sets Swimply apart from its competitors.