As summer approaches, many industries increase their hiring efforts, providing various seasonal job opportunities. Some sectors offer significantly higher pay for new hires than others. The ADP Research Institute analysed U.S. payroll data from over 25 million workers to identify the pay of approximately 1.2 million new hires in May. This analysis revealed critical insights into the industries paying the most for young seasonal workers, particularly those aged 16 to 22. Let's explore these top-paying industries for young seasonal workers:

Construction

Young workers entering the construction industry can expect a median hourly base pay of $18. This is a notable increase of 2.9% from May 2023 and a substantial rise of 28.6% since May 2019. Construction jobs, such as labourers, helpers, and apprentices, offer competitive pay and provide hands-on experience in building and infrastructure projects, fostering personal growth and skill development.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing is another lucrative sector for young workers, offering a median hourly wage of $17.80. This marks a 4.7% increase from the previous year and a 31.9% jump since 2019. Seasonal manufacturing jobs often involve working on production lines, assembling products, and maintaining equipment, offering valuable skills in a high-demand industry.

Natural Resources and Mining

Natural resources and mining jobs pay a median hourly wage of $16.40. This sector has seen a 2.7% wage increase from 2023 and a 26.4% increase since 2019. Positions in this field can range from working on conservation projects to mining operations, providing unique opportunities to work outdoors and gain experience in environmental management and resource extraction.

Education and Health Services

Young workers in education and health services earn a median hourly wage of $16. This sector has experienced a 3.9% increase from the previous year and a significant 33.3% rise since 2019. Seasonal jobs here include camp counsellors, teaching assistants, or healthcare aides, offering a chance to make a meaningful impact while gaining professional experience.

Financial Activities

The financial activities sector offers a median hourly wage of $16 for young new hires. This represents a 6.7% increase from May 2023 and a 33.3% increase from 2019. Seasonal positions in this field include internships at banks, administrative roles in financial offices, or assisting with tax preparation, providing a solid foundation in financial services and business operations.

Professional and Business Services

In professional and business services, young workers can earn a median hourly wage of $15.80. This industry has seen a 5.3% wage increase from the previous year and a 31.7% increase since 2019. Job opportunities in this sector include administrative support, customer service roles, and entry-level marketing or human resources positions, offering diverse professional experiences.

Other Seasonal Job Opportunities

In addition to the top-paying industries, several other seasonal job opportunities are available for young workers this summer:

Retail

Retail jobs, such as sales associates or stock clerks, offer flexible hours and the chance to develop customer service skills. While the pay might be lower compared to other industries, retail positions are often readily available and can provide valuable work experience. The variety of roles and experiences in the retail sector can be a gateway to diverse career paths.

Food Service

The food service industry, including roles like waitstaff, baristas, and kitchen assistants, always needs seasonal help. These jobs can offer flexible hours and tips in addition to base pay, making them attractive options for many young workers.

Tourism and Recreation

Tourism-related jobs, such as working at amusement parks, resorts, or local attractions, can be both fun and rewarding. Positions in this sector include lifeguards, tour guides, and event staff, offering a unique work experience in a vibrant environment.

Agriculture

Seasonal agricultural jobs, such as farmhands or fruit pickers, allow workers to work outdoors and gain an appreciation for the agricultural industry. These positions can be physically demanding but offer a chance to contribute to food production and sustainability efforts.

Tips for Securing a Seasonal Job

Start Early : Begin your job search well before the summer season starts. Many employers start hiring in the spring.

: Begin your job search well before the summer season starts. Many employers start hiring in the spring. Tailor Your Resume : Highlight any relevant experience and skills that make you a strong candidate.

: Highlight any relevant experience and skills that make you a strong candidate. Leverage Networks : Use personal and professional networks to learn about job openings. Networking can often lead to job opportunities that aren't advertised.

: Use personal and professional networks to learn about job openings. Networking can often lead to job opportunities that aren't advertised. Be Flexible : Be open to various roles and shifts. Flexibility can increase your chances of securing a job.

: Be open to various roles and shifts. Flexibility can increase your chances of securing a job. Prepare for Interviews: Practise common interview questions and be ready to explain why you're a good fit for the role.

Summer is an excellent time for young workers to gain valuable work experience while earning money. Plenty of high-paying seasonal jobs are available whether you're interested in construction, manufacturing, or other sectors. By starting your job search early and being open to various opportunities, you can find a rewarding position that aligns with your interests and career goals.