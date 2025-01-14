Starbucks is tightening its policies by restricting access to its facilities for non-customers. The coffee giant announced on Monday that only paying customers will be allowed to use its spaces.

The company also introduced a new code of conduct for its North American stores, outlining prohibited behaviors such as discrimination, harassment, smoking, vaping, outside alcohol consumption, drug use, and panhandling. According to SFGate, the updated guidelines will be prominently displayed in all company-owned locations across the region.

New Policy Requires Purchases for Entry

Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson explained that the new rules are intended to prioritise paying customers. Anderson emphasised that most other retailers already have similar policies in place. 'We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores,' Anderson said.

'By setting clear expectations for behaviour and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone,' she added. This policy reversal marks a significant shift from 2018, when Starbucks famously adopted an 'open-door' policy following the controversial arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia location.

FULL INTERVIEW: "This is something that has been going on for years...everyone is blind to it."



Rashon Nelson & Donte Robinson, the 2 black men arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia, speak out exclusively to @RobinRoberts: https://t.co/bIBmMGlwWN pic.twitter.com/IZekmHrWw2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 19, 2018

While the individual store had a policy of asking non-paying customers to leave, and the men hadn't made a purchase, the arrest itself was a major embarrassment for Starbucks. The incident, captured on video and widely shared, sparked widespread outrage and accusations of racial profiling.

At the time, Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz wanted to create an inclusive environment where no one would feel unwelcome or marginalised. 'We don't want to become a public bathroom, but we're going to make the right decision a hundred percent of the time and give people the key,' the top executive said.

Starbucks Shuts Down 16 Stores Amid Safety Concerns

However, since then, some stores have struggled with unruly and even dangerous behaviour. In response, Starbucks closed 16 locations in 2022, including clusters in major cities like Los Angeles and Seattle, due to ongoing safety concerns, such as drug use and other incidents that endangered staff.

Starbucks' new chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol, has introduced a new rule requiring customers to purchase using the restroom or lingering in stores. This policy shift aligns with Niccol's broader vision to revitalise the Starbucks brand and recapture its former identity as a welcoming community gathering place.

Niccol aims to address challenges like long drive-thru lines, mobile order backlogs, and other operational issues that have made the in-store experience less enjoyable for customers.

Starbucks Celebrates Intangible Heritage In China

While Starbucks is tightening restrictions in North America, the company is simultaneously embracing a different kind of cultural exchange in China, showcasing and celebrating Chinese intangible cultural heritage within its stores, according to a report by China Daily.

Starbucks has launched a unique initiative to celebrate the recent inscription of China's Spring Festival onto the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, seamlessly blending traditional Chinese culture with contemporary coffee experiences.

Starbucks opened its first intangible cultural heritage (ICH) concept store in Nanjing on January 10, marking the fourth store featuring ICH in China, with the other three located in Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou. #coffee #Jiangsu pic.twitter.com/bFncXa8Sx8 — Modern Jiangsu (@ModernJiangsu) January 13, 2025

Starbucks also revamped its retail spaces to bring this theme to life and partnered with local artisans and cultural experts to showcase traditional Chinese crafts and promote cultural preservation. These collaborations aim to enrich the in-store experience for customers.

'Starbucks is honoured to offer customers more innovative space options that combine coffee culture with traditional Chinese culture as the first ICH Spring Festival approaches. In the future, Starbucks will continue to refine our third space, bringing customers an upgraded Starbucks experience, said Molly Liu, CEO of Starbucks China.