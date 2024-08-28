California residents are facing exorbitant electricity bills due to a recent, undisclosed alteration in their utility company's pricing structure.

Southern California Edison (SCE), serving 15 million customers, rolled out "Time of Use" pricing between October 2020 and December 2021, automatically enrolling residents unless they actively opted out, company spokesperson Gabriela Ornelas told DailyMail.com.

TOU pricing has resulted in millions of central, coastal, and Southern California residents paying varying electricity rates based on the time of day they consume power. SCE claims electricity generation is more cost-effective during early morning, overnight, and weekends.

The company asserts that TOU pricing encourages customers to reduce electricity consumption during peak hours when costs are higher (KTLA). Sarah Clifford shared her latest bill with KTLA, showing a staggering $1,128 charge for a single month. Notably, this amount represents a "discounted rate."

SCE Faces Scrutiny Over Rising Electricity Rates

Linda Lynch, a resident of Antelope Valley, a desert region north of Los Angeles, reported a significant increase in her electricity bill this month, reaching $900. This amount, she stated, was hundreds of dollars higher than her typical bill.

Lynch expressed frustration, noting that she struggles to afford groceries and yet faces such a substantial electricity charge. The excessive heat warnings experienced in Antelope Valley this month likely contributed to the surge in electricity bills.

With the need for air conditioning to combat the extreme temperatures, electricity demand exceeded expected levels. Melissa Avalos expressed concern to KTLA that rising electricity bills could jeopardise her ability to pay her other expenses.

"There has been a rise in our electricity bills that is beyond this earth. We went from paying $86 dollars a month to $400 dollars a month and don't even run our air at night," Avalos wrote. "Something needs to be done as we are seniors and barely making enough to cover this increase," she added.

While it is unclear whether all these customers are affected by TOU pricing, California residents seeking greater control over their electricity costs may want to consider switching to a tiered rate plan.

This plan provides customers with a baseline allotment of electricity at a fixed rate of $0.33 per kilowatt hour. Any usage exceeding this allotment incurs a higher charge of $0.44 per kilowatt hour for the remainder of the month's consumption.

Under TOU pricing, customers may face electricity rates as high as 75 cents per kilowatt hour during peak usage (5-8 PM on weekdays). In contrast, the tiered rate plan encourages customers to reduce their electricity consumption to lower their overall bill.

An SCE spokesperson informed KTLA that the primary factor affecting monthly bills is the overall energy consumption, irrespective of the rate plan. Fortunately, numerous practical tips and tricks can help you master efficient home energy use, reduce waste, save money, and contribute to a sustainable lifestyle.

In a blog post by Ron Gales, SCE suggested several lifestyle adjustments to mitigate summer price increases, such as using a microwave instead of an oven, engaging in board games instead of watching TV, and increasing the air conditioner temperature by two degrees.

Con Edison Faces Backlash Over Soaring Gas Bills

Con Edison, a separate utility company serving New York City and Westchester County, is also criticised for raising rates during the summer. Katrice Bryson expressed frustration on X, stating that she was recently charged $2,700 for her gas and electric bill.

She tagged the city's Human Resources Administration and Con Edison, seeking assistance. Con Edison responded to her post by requesting Bryson's account number so a representative could assist her.

"I have been on the phone for two hours for assistance and no one has not picked up the phone and I am currently on hold to get assistance," Bryson replied. However, it's unclear whether her situation was resolved.

Several customers, including Bryson, have reported skyrocketing gas bills on X. Congressman Ritchie Torres, representing New York's 15th district, has investigated the issue. His findings indicate that Con Edison charges significantly higher gas rates than National Grid customers in the same area.

Torres' office discovered that a Brooklyn property only pays $0.54 per therm for gas, while Con Edison charges Bronx residents $1.29 per therm. In response, Torres urges the city's Public Service Commission to investigate Con Edison's pricing practices.

Facing public scrutiny, Con Edison issued a statement to the media, partially attributing the recent price increases to the transition to cleaner energy sources. "Energy delivery rates vary from utility to utility for many reasons, including the level of service, customers' needs, the characteristics of the area and when new rates take effect," Director of Media Relations, Jamie McShane, wrote.

"As we move from fossil fuels to clean energy, we are investing about $1 billion a year to keep our gas system safe. We replace 80 miles of cast-iron and steel main annually, conduct monthly leak patrols and are installing a first-of-its kind gas detector in customers' homes and businesses, an enormous step forward for safety. We encourage reforms that reduce natural gas consumption and provide customers with clean energy alternatives," McShane stated.