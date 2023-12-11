In a bid to address the critical shortage of embryos for research purposes, fertility experts and bioethicists are calling on in vitro fertilisation (IVF) patients to consider donating their unused embryos after a shortage in donations over the past 15 years.

A dramatic 25-fold decrease in the donation of embryos is attributed to the rising commercialisation of in vitro fertilisation (IVF), overburdened NHS clinics and cumbersome administrative processes.

The plea comes as a response to the current scarcity hindering crucial medical research and advancements in the field.

Scientists have expressed concern over patients resorting to "extraordinary measures" to ensure the utilisation of their embryos for research rather than their disposal, with a significant number of private clinics neglecting to routinely present donation as a viable option.

Professor Kathy Niakan from the University of Cambridge highlighted the untapped potential of tens of thousands of high-quality embryos no longer needed by patients, emphasising their potential value for research.

Regrettably, she noted that "very few clinics provide the option for donation", pointing to systemic issues within the IVF landscape.

Over recent years, the demand for embryos for scientific research has surged, driven by breakthroughs in reproductive medicine and the growing need for a better understanding of embryonic development.

Leading fertility clinics across the United Kingdom are now collaborating with research institutions to launch a nationwide campaign encouraging IVF patients to donate embryos that would otherwise remain unused.

The initiative aims to bolster the availability of embryos for scientific study, potentially unlocking new insights into infertility causes and improving assisted reproductive technologies.

The number of embryos contributed to research post-IVF treatments has experienced a steady decline, dropping from 17,925 in 2004 to a mere 675 in 2019, the latest available data year.

Concurrently, in the same year, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) reported that 76,427 embryos were transferred during IVF cycles, while a staggering 172,915 were discarded.

This decline in embryo donations poses a significant challenge for scientists engaged in research programs, particularly at a time when rapid advancements in genetics and culturing techniques hold the promise of unprecedented insights into the origins of infertility, pre-eclampsia and various genetic disorders.

Professor Niakan recounted being frequently approached by patients throughout the year, desperate to donate embryos.

In several instances, she went to great lengths, traversing the country to collect embryos from clinics, equipped with a cryogenic storage box in the back of her car.

Some patients, she noted, underwent counselling due to the prolonged process, and some even incurred additional storage fees to allow for the bureaucratic procedures to unfold.

Niakan emphasised the need for a more streamlined and accessible process, stating: "They shouldn't be put in that position. Somebody needs to step in and make it a lot easier."

A 2017 survey conducted by HFEA revealed that a majority (58%) of patients expressed a preference for donating embryos to research rather than letting them perish, with only six per cent opting for discarding their embryos.

Despite this sentiment, merely one in five clinics routinely facilitates donation.

Sarah Norcross, the director of the Progress Educational Trust, a charity focusing on infertility and genetic conditions, condemned the current scenario as a "scandal".

She highlighted the wasteful nature of allowing human embryos to perish when they could serve as a valuable resource for researchers.

Norcross also underscored the historical significance of embryo research in the development of IVF, emphasising the need for a more thoughtful and forward-thinking approach, especially considering the ongoing benefits private companies derive from pioneering work in this field.

The campaign is gaining momentum with the support of advocacy groups, medical professionals and patient organisations.

Fertility clinics are actively engaging in community outreach programmes to educate prospective donors about the potential impact of their contribution to advancing reproductive medicine.

As the call to action reverberates across the UK, researchers and healthcare professionals are optimistic that increased awareness and participation in embryo donation for research will pave the way for groundbreaking discoveries, ultimately benefiting individuals struggling with infertility and advancing the field of reproductive medicine.