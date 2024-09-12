The London Biotechnology Show, which returns on 18-19 June 2025 at Excel London, is set to surpass the success of its debut edition. This year's event has grown significantly, offering a wider range of content, product showcases, and innovations, making it a must-attend for biotechnology professionals, researchers, industry leaders, and potential exhibitors and sponsors.

The inaugural London Biotechnology Show was a significant hit, with over 3,000 attendees present, including representatives from 1,500 companies, 70+ sponsors and exhibitors, 60+ speakers, 30+ media partners, and other key stakeholders. Prominent speakers from companies such as Microsoft, the UK Health Security Agency, AltruBio Inc., Axia Medicine, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche, MENARINI Group, Deep Science Ventures, etc. contributed to making the first edition a significant success.

Additionally, 70 regional and global exhibitors showcased cutting-edge products and services, ranging from established names like Discovery Park, Agilent Technologies, Aramex, Phaidon International, NHS Innovation Service, Merck Life Science, Thermo Fisher and many more. The expo provided a glimpse into the future of biotechnology, highlighting how technology is set to revolutionize healthcare and medical sectors worldwide. Meanwhile, the presence of esteemed media entities like the BBC, Associated Press, Bloomberg, Newsweek, Wired, Globaldata, and Raconteur further amplified the event's global reach and impact.

Building on the success of its previous edition, #LBS25 has already made a remarkable kickoff, with many sponsors and exhibitors having secured their spots again. This year's show boasts a substantial floor plan of 4000 square meters, featuring the latest products, services, and innovations from leading companies and startups.

Notable names already registered for this year's show include Stratagem IPM, LI-Cor Bioscience Ltd., Restore Harrow Green, NIHR, LAUDA Technology, Carterra, ProteoGenix, Life4sciences, Bishop Simon, LS Scientific, Haier Biomedical UK Ltd., Ellab, Discovery Park, and Cool Repair System, among others.

Understanding the pivotal importance of networking and collaboration in driving the industry forward, one of the important highlights of #LBS25 is the Hosted Buyer Programme, which will serve as an ideal platform for connecting buyers seamlessly with participating sponsors and exhibitors to help build an invaluable network for their brand, through the power of pre-arranged one-to-one meetings matched for them.

#LBS25 has also built an impressive speaker line-up to enlighten an enthused audience. Some of the essential names who have confirmed their participation include:

Andrew Miles, Multicultural Executive & Leader in Life Sciences and Technology, Google

Jakob E. Larsen, Target Discovery Project Director, Novo Nordisk

Thomas Balkizas, Senior Director Life Sciences, Microsoft

Dr. Nicole Mather, Health & Life Sciences Leader, IBM

Rohit Dayama, Client Partner, Life Sciences, Cognizant

Dr. James Duboff, Strategic Partnerships Director, Genomics England

Mark Davies, Chief Health Officer, IBM

Prof. Zulfiqur Ali, Director, Academic Research and Innovation Partnerships, Teesside University

Professor Jon Dawson, Director of the Centre for Human Development, Stem Cells and Regeneration, University of Southampton

Dr. Sharib Ali, Lecturer/Researcher in AI for Healthcare (Medicine and Surgery), University of Leeds

Prof. Darius Widera, Professor of Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, University of Reading

Linh TB Nguyen, Lecturer in Biomaterials and Allied Subjects, UCL

Anna Wilbrey-Clark, Senior Staff Scientist, Wellcome Sanger Institute

Dr. Stephen Ward, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Phil Brown, Director, Technical and Regulatory, Association of British Healthcare Industries Limited

Dace Dimza-Jones, National Life Sciences Investment Specialist, Department for Business & Trade

Dr. Bryn Roberts, Global Head of Data, Analytics & Research, Roche Information Solutions

, Global Head of Data, Analytics & Research, Roche Information Solutions Kingyin Lee, Head of Clinical Trials, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

The conference is designed to be a comprehensive exploration of the latest trends and advancements in biotechnology. It promises to deliver thought-provoking keynote speeches, dynamic panel discussions, and interactive sessions, covering a diverse array of cutting-edge topics such as gene editing, pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, agriculture, bioinformatics, and more.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to witness the future of biotechnology first-hand. Your attendance at #LBS25 would not only provide you with unparalleled access to industry leaders and innovators but also offer a unique opportunity to delve into the latest advancements and trends in biotechnology.

