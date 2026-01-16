On 9 January 2026, María Corina Machado met Donald Trump in the Oval Office, marking their first in-person meeting since the collapse of Nicolás Maduro's presidency. During the visit, Machado presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal, calling it a gesture of recognition for what she described as his role in Venezuela's 'fight for freedom,' according to footage released by the White House

Trump later described the moment as 'a wonderful gesture of mutual respect,' while Machado told reporters it symbolised historic ties between Venezuela and the United States. The imagery was striking: a sitting US president holding a Nobel medal awarded just months earlier.

But almost immediately, confusion followed. Could a Nobel Peace Prize be shared? Had Trump effectively received one?

What the Nobel Committee Rules Say

The answer from the Norwegian Nobel Committee was swift and unambiguous.

In a formal statement issued on their website on the day of the meeting—and reiterated after—the Committee stated:

'Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time.'

The Committee further clarified that while a medal may physically change hands, the title of Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot. Ownership of the object does not confer recognition, legitimacy, or laureate status.

This rule is not discretionary. According to the Nobel Foundation's statutes, there is no mechanism to revoke, reassign, or symbolically extend a Nobel Peace Prize once awarded.

Why María Corina Machado Won the Nobel Peace Prize

Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 for her sustained, non-violent campaign to restore democratic governance in Venezuela. The Nobel Committee cited her role in documenting election fraud, unifying opposition forces, and maintaining democratic resistance under authoritarian rule.

Her work placed her among a lineage of laureates recognised not for political power, but for moral leadership—figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, Malala Yousafzai, and organisations including the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations.

The common denominator among laureates is sustained commitment to peace, human rights, and non-violent reform—not symbolic gestures or diplomatic alignment.

Does Trump Meet Nobel Peace Prize Qualifications?

Trump has said he believes he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, often referencing international negotiations or geopolitical interventions. Under Nobel rules, however, desire is irrelevant.

A valid Nobel Peace Prize candidacy requires nomination by qualified individuals—such as heads of state, members of parliament, or previous laureates—and evaluation by the Nobel Committee based on work completed prior to the award year.

The Committee has also stressed that it does not award prizes retroactively, nor does it consider symbolic endorsements or third-party gestures as evidence of merit.

Critics have pointed to Trump's record on migrants, women's rights, racial rhetoric, and the controversial US-led seizure of Venezuela's president as incompatible with the Peace Prize's historical standards. Supporters counter that future diplomatic outcomes—such as ending the war in Ukraine or stabilising Venezuela—could alter that assessment. For now, no such award exists.

What the Medal Means—and What It Doesn't

Machado's gesture was symbolic, not procedural. As the Nobel Peace Center later noted,

'A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.'

The Nobel Committee has declined to comment further, stating that its mandate ends once a prize is awarded. That boundary is deliberate—and absolute.

For all the noise generated by the Oval Office moment, the facts remain unchanged: you cannot give your Nobel Peace Prize to someone else. Trump does not hold the title, Machado does. And any future Nobel recognition would have to be earned, nominated, and awarded anew.

The rules, this time, leave no room for interpretation.