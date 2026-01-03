Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on 3 January 2026, all eyes are now on who will lead the country next. As the dust settles over Caracas, the international community has turned its gaze toward Maria Corina Machado, the Nobel laureate and opposition leader who has spent decades dismantling the socialist regime from within.

Although her ascent remains in question, many have begun to monitor her digital footprint. Apparently, it turned out that she supported the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk and his family following his assassination in September 2025, a connection that highlights her deep ties to the American right.

Who Is Maria Corina Machado: The Iron Lady of Venezuela

Maria Corina Machado has long been the primary face of the Venezuelan opposition. Her educational background includes a degree in engineering and finance. She received the Nobel Peace Prize award in 2025 for her unwavering commitment to democratic principles and human rights. Her political career is defined by a refusal to compromise with the Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro administrations despite being subjected to travel bans and physical assaults.

Her unyielding, resilient, and courageous stance against the Venezuelan leaders earned her the moniker 'Iron Lady' of Venezuela. Her leadership when she announced her presidential candidacy in 2023. Maduro, however, blocked her from running, so she supported Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the reported true winner in the election. However, Maduro was declared the winner in a disputed vote.

Following Maduro's arrest, she took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, 'Venezuelans, the hour of freedom has arrived.'

Venezolanos, llegó la hora de la libertad.

The Charlie Kirk Connection

Machado's political identity is deeply intertwined with American conservatism, a bond made evident by a public post in tribute to the late Charlie Kirk. Following Kirk's assassination on 10 September 2025, Machado took to social media to express her profound grief and support for Kirk and his family.

In an Instagram post, she sent her 'prayers and the prayers of millions of Venezuelans' to Kirk, his family, and pals. She also condemned the killing of the TPUSA founder, calling it a 'monstrous act that must be repudiated by all citizens of the world.' 'Our deepest condolences to the people of the United States. May God receive him in his Glory,' she added.

Machado' Very Grateful' To Trump

Aside from supporting Kirk, Machado also backs Trump's effort to overturn Maduro's leadership in Venezuela. In an interview on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan in December, weeks before Maduro was captured, she had nothing but kind words for Trump. 'We, the Venezuelan people, are very grateful to him and to his administration, because I believe he is a champion of freedom in this hemisphere,' Machado said.

She also dedicated the Nobel Peace Prize she received from Norway to Trump for putting their country 'in where it should be, in terms of a priority for the United States national security.' With Trump putting pressure on Maduro, Machado was convinced at the time that his' regime has its days numbered.'

This association reflects a broader alignment with the 'Make America Great Again' movement and the Republican establishment. Trump has just announced that the US would help oversee Venezuela after its leader's arrest, and having a person like Machado in the top position to run the country makes sense.

An Uncertain Path to Power

However, one should note that Machado's transition remains uncertain. Even if she's the most popular opposition figure, she might remain in the background and support González. She has publicly called for González to assume his constitutional mandate as president following the 2024 election, which they considered fraudulent after Maduro was declared the winner.

Nevertheless, should the US and local military factions agree on a civilian transition council, Machado could be among the candidates.