Candace Owens is seeking to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, arguing that Delaware courts lack jurisdiction. The motion concerns whether the case can proceed in the US, where the filing deadline for defamation claims is generally longer than in France. The arguments remain unresolved.

The Macrons sued Owens, Candace Owens LLC and Georgetom, Inc. in Delaware in July 2025. Their complaint concerns statements Owens made about Brigitte Macron in online broadcasts and on social media.

Owens has denied wrongdoing and says her statements are protected speech. The court has not decided the parties' competing claims.

Candace Owens' Defamation Lawsuit Challenge

Owens' legal team argues that Delaware is not the appropriate place for the dispute. The defence has pointed to the Macrons' connections to France and questioned whether the claims belong in an American court. It has also argued that the couple should not benefit from Delaware's longer filing deadline.

OK! reported that Owens' lawyers cited a three-month deadline for many defamation claims in France and a two-year limit in Delaware. Those time limits form part of the defence's argument. They do not, by themselves, establish which law applies or whether the Delaware court can hear the case.

The jurisdiction dispute reaches beyond that comparison. At the 27 July 2026 hearing, the lawyers also addressed Delaware's borrowing statute, whether the court has personal jurisdiction over Owens and her companies, and which jurisdiction's law should apply. The Macrons' lawyers disputed the defence's arguments.

That distinction matters. Owens' team alleges that the Macrons chose Delaware to take advantage of its longer deadline.

The Macrons contest the defence's position. The filing of a lawsuit in Delaware does not, on its own, settle which limitation period governs the claims.

What the Macrons Allege About Owens

The complaint accuses Owens of repeatedly making claims about Brigitte Macron, including the claim, which the Macrons allege is false, that she was born male.

It also alleges that Owens continued promoting the claims after receiving information the plaintiffs say contradicted them. Those are allegations in a pending lawsuit, not findings made by the court.

The Macrons say Owens conducted a sustained campaign of misinformation that damaged their reputations. They are seeking damages, although the OK! report does not state an amount.

Any award would depend on the outcome of the case, which has not reached a trial or final decision.

Owens frames her challenge around free speech and whether foreign public figures can bring American defamation claims over statements by a US commentator. The Macrons' complaint alleges that the claims harmed them and continued despite efforts to challenge them. Neither side's position has been tested at trial.

A ruling on the motion could determine whether the lawsuit continues in Delaware. If Owens' challenge succeeds, the case could face dismissal there, subject to any further proceedings.

If it fails, the lawsuit could move forward. Either outcome would address the court's ability to hear the case, not whether the alleged statements were defamatory.

Candace Owens' Case Remains Unresolved

Judge Sheldon K. Rennie heard arguments on 27 July and reserved his decision. The Delaware docket's latest entry available for this review is dated 8 August, and it does not show a ruling on Owens' motion. The case therefore remains unresolved.

The immediate question is whether the Macrons can pursue their claims in Delaware. Until the judge rules, the jurisdictional arguments remain arguments, and the allegations about Owens' statements remain disputed.