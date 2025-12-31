The past week has thrust Cardi B into an uneasy spotlight—not for her music or artistry, but for her relationship choices. As her partner, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, 32, faces felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges following an alleged incident with his private chef on 2 December, the rapper has watched online critics dissect her personal decisions with relentless scrutiny. This week, she made it clear that she has no intention of apologising.

In a defiant video posted to X on Monday, the Grammy-winning artist—who recently welcomed a son with Diggs and already has three children with her estranged husband, Offset—pushed back hard against what she characterised as unnecessarily harsh commentary. 'Y'all need to calm down,' she said, her voice tight with exasperation. 'Are y'all alright? For three or four days now, you've been dragging me, and it's been a bit too harsh.'

We need a reset pic.twitter.com/sHM7LnWQ7B — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2025

The message was clear: Cardi B refuses to allow her life choices to be subjected to public scrutiny.

The Allegations Against Diggs: A Timeline That Matters

The charges at the centre of this drama stem from events on December 2 at Diggs' home in Massachusetts. According to a police report obtained by multiple outlets, the alleged victim—a private chef employed by Diggs since July—claims he entered her unlocked bedroom and struck her across the face during a heated dispute over unpaid wages.

She alleges that Diggs then used the crook of his elbow to choke her, tightening his grip as she desperately tried to free herself and gasping for breath as fear gripped her that she might lose consciousness. The chef recounts that Diggs then hurled her onto a bed before leaving the room, allegedly muttering 'Thought so' as he departed. She initially hesitated to report the incident formally but changed her mind on 23 December and filed charges.

Diggs, who signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots last March, now faces a court appearance scheduled for 23 January at Dedham District Court. His defence team has vehemently denied the allegations. 'Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations,' his attorney David Meier stated.

'They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated—because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction.' Meier added that Diggs is 'eager to prove his innocence in a court of law' and that his team was actively working to reach a financial resolution.

The Patriots organisation has similarly closed ranks. 'We support Stefon,' the team said in a statement. 'We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.'

The NFL echoed that measured tone, stating simply, 'We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time.'

Cardi B's Frustration: The Impossible Burden of Scrutiny

What has visibly frustrated Cardi B is not the charges themselves but the moral grandstanding from strangers online. In her video, she articulated the bind she finds herself in with blunt honesty. 'I can't change anything. I can't turn back time. I've already had a baby,' she said, her exasperation palpable.

The implication was razor-sharp: people cannot rewrite history, and she will not pretend otherwise for the sake of public approval. She added, with biting sarcasm, 'Do you want me to put my baby back in my womb?'

The Grammy Award-winning artist framed her frustration as part of a broader, crushing stress load. 'I'm already under a lot of stress,' she confessed, preparing for a gruelling rehearsal schedule and a major tour starting in early 2026. 'I need my support, my family, to show me love.'

She pleaded with her followers to offer her the basic kindness she was struggling to find online. 'I appreciate all of you. I want the best for you,' she concluded, before setting a firm boundary: 'Wish me the same, alright? Just leave me alone.'

While some unverified reports have circulated suggesting that Cardi B may have reached out to the alleged victim with a cash offer to discourage her from pursuing charges, these claims remain entirely unproven and unsubstantiated. Cardi B herself has not addressed these allegations.

What remains clear is that she views the online pile-on as disproportionate and deeply unfair—a point worth considering as the legal case unfolds.