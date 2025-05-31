Cassie Ventura has welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband Alex Fine on 6 May 2025. The couple confirmed the birth took place in a private Los Angeles facility. Although the baby's name has not been disclosed, both mother and child are reported to be healthy and doing well.

The announcement comes during a transitional period for Ventura. Earlier this year, she provided testimony in a federal investigation involving her former partner, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. In 2023, Ventura filed a civil lawsuit accusing Combs of long-term abuse during their relationship, which lasted more than a decade. That case was settled privately. Since then, Ventura has prioritised her role as a mother and has limited public engagements.

A Life Rebuilt with Alex Fine

Ventura began dating Alex Fine, a personal trainer and wellness entrepreneur, in late 2018. Their relationship became public shortly after her separation from Combs. Within a year, the couple were engaged and married in August 2019 during a private ceremony in Malibu, California. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, marking a new personal chapter for Ventura.

Fine, 31, operates a successful fitness coaching business that caters to both private clients and digital subscribers. He has previously worked with athletes and entertainers and is known for his motivational content on social media. His posts often touch on topics like fatherhood, health, and daily routines. Fine has consistently supported Ventura's decisions, including her legal action in 2023. That year, he published a message on Instagram crediting Ventura for her strength, writing, 'She changed her future and built a better one for her family.'

In May 2024, the couple announced they were expecting their third child through a series of maternity photos. The pictures, posted on Instagram, featured the entire family and were taken outdoors in California.

Children: Frankie, Sunny, and Baby No. 3

Frankie Stone Fine, the couple's eldest daughter, was born in December 2019. She is now five years old and attends a private preparatory school in Los Angeles. According to Ventura and Fine, Frankie enjoys art activities, reading, and weekend outings with her family. Though she appears in occasional family photos, her parents avoid sharing identifiable images online.

Their second child, Sunny Cinco Fine, was born in March 2021. Now aged three, Sunny has been described as curious and high-spirited. Updates shared by Fine have noted her interest in dance and outdoor play. The couple maintain boundaries when it comes to their children's digital footprint, choosing to keep personal details minimal in public posts.

Their third child, a boy, was born in early May 2025. No name or images have been released so far. A source cited by People magazine confirmed that both Cassie and the baby were healthy following the birth, which took place at a private maternity hospital. The delivery was reportedly scheduled and handled with a preference for privacy.

Life as a Family of Five

The Ventura-Fine family reside in southern California and are focused on maintaining a balanced home life. Cassie Ventura, who has not released music since 2019, has stepped back from her entertainment career. Her social media presence is minimal and primarily used to share milestone moments involving her children and husband.

Alex Fine continues to run his fitness platform and has added wellness consulting to his business. His work includes personalised coaching plans, lifestyle advice, and video tutorials aimed at clients seeking sustainable routines. While neither Ventura nor Fine are currently involved in entertainment projects, they remain of interest to fans and followers.

The family structure revolves around school schedules, home-based learning activities, and wellness routines. Both parents have stated, through representatives and previous interviews, that they aim to provide a private and structured environment for their children. As of now, there are no plans for media appearances or commercial partnerships related to the birth of their son.