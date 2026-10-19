OnlyFans creator CeCe Rose has revealed that her team discovered 371 fake accounts in a single day, claiming fraudsters have been using her identity to deceive fans and steal their money.

Rose, 27, who has more than 2.2 million Instagram followers and reportedly earns millions through OnlyFans, described herself as the 'most catfished woman on the internet'. She said she had hired security teams to identify and remove fraudulent profiles.

'It's gotten so bad, to the point that just the other day, my team found 371 fake accounts,' Rose told The New York Post.

She said some victims had been manipulated into believing they were developing genuine romantic relationships with her, leaving them emotionally vulnerable as well as financially exposed.

'I've heard stories where somebody genuinely believed they were in a serious relationship with "me", including believing we were going to meet or have a future together one day,' she said.

Rose acknowledged that fake profiles were common across social media but claimed the number targeting her was unusually high.

Fan Allegedly Lost $80,000 to Scammer

Rose said she first discovered the problem in 2023, when an OnlyFans subscriber contacted her angrily, accusing her of taking his money and then ignoring him.

She subsequently learnt that impersonators were using her photographs and videos to attract followers before moving conversations away from Instagram and TikTok to messaging services such as Telegram, Zangi and WhatsApp.

One admirer reportedly told Rose he had lost $80,000 (£60,000) to someone pretending to be her. 'He drained his bank account trying to support "my ambitions" — the fake scammer's ambitions or whatever story they were feeding to him,' she recalled.

Rose suspects many other victims have remained silent about their experiences. 'And I imagine the stories I'm not hearing. [The scammers] are probably making more money than me.'

The alleged fraud reflects a wider problem in the United States. The Federal Trade Commission reported that Americans lost $3.5 billion (£2.63 billion) to imposter scams in 2025.

Rose also expressed concern that advances in artificial intelligence could make impersonation increasingly convincing, allowing criminals to create more believable identities and interactions.

Rose Urges Victims to Speak Out

Rose said younger fans could also be falling victim to scams but might be too embarrassed to report them.

'I always make it clear they shouldn't feel ashamed,' she said.

'If somebody has spent months believing they're building a genuine relationship, finding out the entire thing was fake can be devastating.'

Rose said her team had tracked down at least one person suspected of using her identity to lure fans, although the case remained under investigation. She issued a direct warning to followers about anyone claiming to be her and requesting financial assistance.

'I won't message you asking for money. That's the most important thing: I will never come to you begging for anything,' she said.

Similar schemes have targeted celebrities, influencers and their followers, with criminals using stolen photographs and fabricated personal stories to build trust before requesting money.

Romance scams can be particularly damaging because victims may believe they are supporting someone they care about rather than responding to a financial request from a stranger.