On the Fourth of July, American hip-hop musician and rapper star Kanye West announced his presidential bid for United States presidential elections. The billionaire fashion designer took to Twitter to announce that he is running for the US president as an independent candidate in opposition to current president Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION," the 43-year-old "Jesus is King" rapper wrote on his Twitter.

The announcement of Kanye West's alleged White House bid prompted massive reactions by celebrities, public personalities, and fans. Space X founder Elon Musk, NFL star Dez Bryant, and journalist Piers Morgan were among the famous names to instantly respond to the big announcement by the winner of 21 Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, his wife Kim Kardashian was one of the first ones to show support to the rapper by retweeting his message. The Tesla CEO Musk tweeted he has his "full support."

You have my full support! July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old American footballer Dez Bryant said that he is voting for West in the coming elections. "I'm voting for Kanye West," he tweeted. "I didn't judge you on your vote don't judge me on mine."

English journalist said, "Not now, Kanye. Seriously."

In addition, some of the celebrities took this is an opportunity to make some sarcastic remarks. Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish took to Twitter and used West's announcement to make her own announcement. She retweeted West's announcement and added: "Well this just in Dave Chappelle will be my running mate #2020Vision."

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸! #2020VISION — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) July 5, 2020

Then, American stand-up comedy star Bob Saget sought the opinion of his fans about running for the US president himself. "Should I run for President too?" the comedian tweeted. "I don't much about anything," Saget wrote.

Actress Octavia Spencer her opinion on the announcement by tweeting a series of tweets.

Itâ€™s obvious that some people live in a bubble. Itâ€™s about time to burst it. #2020vision — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) July 5, 2020

"Too much foolishness today. #SitAllTheWayDown," the "Help" actress wrote first and followed it up with: "It's obvious that some people live in a bubble. It's about time to burst it. #2020vision."