Kanye West has announced his presidential bid, but with just a few months left in the United States presidential elections, there is a lot the musician needs to achieve by November.

On the occasion of US Independence day on July 4, Kanye West announced that he is running for the US president as an independent candidate this year. However, the rapper is already far behind in the polls, having already missed a number of deadlines to make it onto state ballots.

According to information available on Ballotpedia, the 43-year-old is not eligible to appear on the ballots in Indiana, Maine, North Carolina, New Mexico, and Texas. He has missed the deadline for New York ballots as well, but the city recently modified its deadline and now all independent petitions have to be filed between July 27 to 30, while signatures collected before July 1 will not count.

Even though registration deadlines in the rest of the states are yet to pass, the process of getting ballot as an independent candidate remains complicated and varies state by state, reports People magazine.

West had first announced his intentions of running for the office in 2015 during his acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. However, he is yet to register as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission. The "Jesus is King" singer can also run as a write-in candidate but there are still rules on whether these votes will actually count on Election Day.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that West has the full support of his wife Kim Kardashian in his decision to run for the US president. The insider said: "Kanye has been planning this for years and Kim has known about his aspirations and has been supportive. Kanye is passionate about arts and education and wants to support in any way he can."

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star had shown her support for Kanye on social media as well, by adding a US flag emoji on his announcement tweet. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also endorsed the rapper writing, "you have my full support!"