The biggest tech event of the year is here. CES 2026 has almost arrived, and with it comes some of the hottest anticipated technology announcements of the year. This is how 2026 kicks off for the industry. CES is the annual trade event where all big tech firms and innovators from around the world take the stage to reveal brand new products and discuss trends that will define the coming year.

The main show floor and programming in Las Vegas will run from 6 to 9 January 2026, with press events and previews starting even before, giving a lot of opportunities to watch mind-blowing presentations live from wherever you are.

Don't worry if you cannot attend in person, there are official livestreams, YouTube broadcasts and brand channels that will bring the action straight to your screen. Whether you are interested in the latest advances in AI, TVs, PC chips, robots or automotive tech, this guide will help you follow the main events and tune in at the right time.

What Is CES 2026, When and Where It Happens, and How to Watch

In case you have been living under a rock, CES is an annual consumer electronics and technology show organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). It is held every January in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it has grown from a showcase of new gadgets into a global platform where top technology trends are launched and debated.

The roots of CES go back many years, and while it was originally focused on consumer tech, the past many years have seen the show expand to include AI, robotics, automotive technology and enterprise solutions.

This year, the main exhibition and conference runs from 6 to 9 January 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), along with other venues such as The Venetian Expo, ARIA and the Sphere, with press conferences and top keynotes beginning on 4 and 5 January.

If you are watching from home, there are several ways to catch it:

Official CES livestreams : The CES organisers provide live streams of many keynote addresses and sessions on the official CES website. Sessions are usually scheduled in Pacific Standard Time (PST) and can be viewed live or on demand after broadcast, at their discretion.

: The CES organisers provide live streams of many keynote addresses and sessions on the official CES website. Sessions are usually scheduled in Pacific Standard Time (PST) and can be viewed live or on demand after broadcast, at their discretion. CES YouTube channel: Yes, CES also operates a YouTube channel where keynotes and big moments are streamed live or uploaded for viewing later. Subscribing and enabling notifications will make sure you do not miss big events as they happen.

Yes, CES also operates a YouTube channel where keynotes and big moments are streamed live or uploaded for viewing later. Subscribing and enabling notifications will make sure you do not miss big events as they happen. Company channels and streams: Many top exhibitors, such as Samsung, Nvidia or AMD, also stream their keynotes on their official channels at set times, which are usually related to specific announcements.

The pro tip to make the most of these streams is plan ahead by converting the air timings into your local time and checking the official CES schedule as new sessions and livestream links are added in the lead up to the event.

Keynotes to Watch, Timings and What Big Companies Are Announcing

Now, one of the main parts of CES is the bunch of keynote addresses by top technology leaders. These events set the tone for the show and do include big product announcements, strategic roadmaps and insights into future innovation for each company. The 2026 keynotes, as per reports, focus on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, computing and new user experiences across devices and industries.

Here are the top keynote sessions with their Las Vegas (PST) timings:

AMD Keynote – Monday, 5 January: 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm PST

Dr Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, will talk about the company's vision for future computing and AI solutions, covering chips designed for cloud, enterprise, edge and devices.

Dr Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, will talk about the company's vision for future computing and AI solutions, covering chips designed for cloud, enterprise, edge and devices. CTA State of the Industry Address and Siemens Keynote – Tuesday, 6 January: 8:30 am to 10:00 am PST

Dr Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens, will dish on how AI, digital twins and automation are transforming manufacturing and infrastructure.

Dr Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens, will dish on how AI, digital twins and automation are transforming manufacturing and infrastructure. C Space Keynote: Havas – Tuesday, 6 January: 11:00 am to 11:40 am PST

Yannick Bolloré, CEO of Havas and Chairman of Vivendi, will dive deep into how technology and creativity converge to unlock new possibilities.

Yannick Bolloré, CEO of Havas and Chairman of Vivendi, will dive deep into how technology and creativity converge to unlock new possibilities. All-In Podcast Live Interview Keynote – Tuesday, 6 January: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm PST

Hosted by Jason Calacanis with guests from McKinsey and General Catalyst, this podcast will do a rundown on how AI is changing strategy, investment and innovation.

Hosted by Jason Calacanis with guests from McKinsey and General Catalyst, this podcast will do a rundown on how AI is changing strategy, investment and innovation. Lenovo Tech World @ CES – Tuesday, 6 January: 5:00 pm to 6:40 pm PST

Coming in live from the Sphere, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang will share how AI is completely changing how we live, play and work.

Coming in live from the Sphere, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang will share how AI is completely changing how we live, play and work. Caterpillar Keynote – Wednesday, 7 January: 9:00 am to 10:00 am PST

Joe Creed, CEO of Caterpillar, will talk on how the company is transforming from traditional equipment manufacture to a high-tech innovator.

That is not all, as beyond the official CES keynotes, many exhibitors host major livestreamed announcements. For example, Intel's launch event for its new Core Ultra Series 3 processors is scheduled for Monday, 5 January at 3:00 pm PST, which will be livestreamed on Intel's platforms. Moreover, suppliers such as Nvidia will also hold showcases throughout the week, having discussions on AI, robotics and the future of enterprise computing.

Furthermore, Samsung is taking a slightly different approach this year by hosting a standalone showcase at The Wynn Las Vegas from 6 to 9 January, spotlighting its AI driven innovations across devices, although times to watch on its own channels are usually announced closer to the event. LG will present as well.

If we had to pick a theme for CES 2026 overall? It would be AI. Artificial intelligence is the mainfocus with most keynote addresses and booths showing how AI is moving from concept to everyday tech, from edge devices to industrial systems. Catch all the live updates with us here.