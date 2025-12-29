Students without smartphones seems to have been the theme of 2025 from the US to Australia. New York's policy to ban smartphones in schools was designed to get better concentration, social interaction and focus among kids. Instead, it exposed an unexpected problem that goes much further than disrupting screen time.

As students adapt to life without constant digital access, many are finding out just how dependent they were on their phones for even the most basic tasks. This has led to a lot of debate not only about the role of technology in education but also about the skills a generation may be losing in the new digital world. The ban has brought an unflattering view of just how much smartphones are embedded in the routine of young people and left educators and parents asking whether the unintended consequences outweigh the perceived benefits here.

New York's Smartphone Ban and Its Unintended Consequences

Let's start with the US. In a mission to reduce distraction and improve learning environments, New York City introduced a big smartphone ban across its public schools during the 2025-26 school year. The policy prohibits students from using or carrying their phones during the school day, aiming to get greater attention to lessons and interpersonal interaction among the students.

According to initial reports from schools, the absence of phones has indeed led to more engaged classrooms, with students talking more during breaks and moving more quickly between lessons. Teachers have also seen improved punctuality, as students are no longer glued to screens in corridors and classrooms.

But the change has also revealed a surprising deficit — many students no longer know how to read traditional analogue clocks. This was once a mundane life skill learned in early childhood by most, this ability to tell time without a digital display has apparently diminished among a good portion of students.

Moreover, educators have reported students again and again asking where the 'big hand' and 'little hand' are on clocks, or simply being unable to interpret the time at all when faced with non-digital formats. This has forced schools to reassess parts of their curriculum, with some teachers pointing to the importance of analogue clock reading to bring students back up to speed.

Furthermore, this shocking incident has shown people the reality of digital dependency. Despite the clear academic advantages that come from reducing distractions, the loss of basic skills implies that constant reliance on smartphones may have eroded learners' confidence in handling everyday tasks without digital assistance. A 2017 study in Oklahoma already reportedly said that difficulties with analogue clocks were not new, with only around one in five children aged six to 12 able to read such clocks. The New York ban has simply shown a gap that perhaps should have been addressed long before phones were removed.

Also, experts such as Kris Perry from the Children and Screens Institute have questioned whether this shift represents an actual cognitive downgrade or merely a replacement of one set of skills with another. Yes, while students may have a problem with analogue clocks, many display strong digital abilities, even helping out teachers as per reports. But this brings up an important question: should education systems strive to maintain foundational skills that were once considered standard, or is it acceptable to allow technology to take over those functions?

Lessons From Australia's Social Media Ban

Indeed, this seems to be a worldwide theme this year, as the situation in New York is not isolated when it comes to rethinking how digital technology influences young minds.

Australia has started a world first experiment in digital regulation by imposing a sweeping ban on social media for users under the age of 16. The policy, which came into effect in December 2025, requires big social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X and YouTube to prevent children younger than 16 from creating or maintaining accounts. Moreover, companies that fail to comply face giant fines, a clear signal from Canberra that digital wellbeing is a national priority.

Furthermore, the Australian ban is reportedly based on worries about mental health, safety and the potential harms of unregulated social media use by adolescents. Research initiatives such as the Connected Minds Study by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute are actively trying to monitor and analyse the impact of the ban on phone use, screentime and overall wellbeing in young people. The outcomes of this study are expected to give valuable information on whether such a restrictive approach can deliver meaningful benefits for mental health and social behaviour.