Samsung Electronics took centre stage at CES 2026 with a bold vision of artificial intelligence woven into everyday life. The South Korean tech giant highlighted how AI could evolve from a technical buzzword into an intuitive companion for the home, entertainment and wellness.

Executives, engineers and partners outlined a future where devices anticipate needs, learn from behaviour and lighten the burden of daily chores. This shift reflects Samsung's deep experience in connected ecosystems and its aspiration to lead the next era of consumer tech.

AI as an Everyday Companion

Samsung's 'Companion to AI Living' initiative was unveiled at The First Look, a preview event ahead of the main CES 2026 exhibition. As per Samsung Newsroom, it underscored a unifying theme that AI should serve people's lives, not dominate them.

CEO TM Roh said Samsung aims to build 'more meaningful everyday AI experiences' by embedding intelligence across product categories, from mobile and displays to home appliances and services.

Spending time with AI outside of demos changes how you judge it.



What looks impressive on a feature list often feels heavy in real life not because it can’t help, but because of how much effort it asks from you before it does.



1/5 After using a lot of AI tools, one thing has… pic.twitter.com/9cyZCBCwK4 — Harsh Makadia (@MakadiaHarsh) January 5, 2026

This strategy merges with broader industry trends that seek to make AI a natural utility rather than a complex feature set. Analysts suggest this could reshape how consumers interact with everyday devices.

Smart Entertainment That Listens and Learns

At the heart of Samsung's vision is the new 130-inch Micro RGB TV, a flagship display designed to elevate how people watch and engage with content.

Powered by Vision AI Companion, the system adapts to the viewer's preferences, adjusting the picture, sound, and suggestions. It can propose what to watch, what to eat and when to take a break, turning passive entertainment into a personalised hub.

This evolution signals a broader shift in how screens function. Rather than serving purely as output devices, they now act as context-aware companions, capable of adapting to users' lives.

A Home That Works for You

Samsung also showcased an expanded lineup of connected appliances aimed at easing the daily grind. Its AI-infused refrigerators, laundry units and cleaning robots demonstrated how machine vision and predictive analytics can reduce mundane tasks.

The Family Hub, a mainstay of Samsung's smart kitchen strategy, now integrates advanced recognition powered by Google's Gemini AI model. It tracks food items, suggests recipes and helps users manage groceries with less waste.

Unveiled at #CES, @Samsung’s Bespoke AI Family Hub + Refrigerator features “AI Vision,” powered by Google Gemini – making it the world’s first with an advanced LLM (large language model) that supports up to six individuals in the home for personalized info (like reminders,… pic.twitter.com/dI27QbhNep — Marc Saltzman (@marc_saltzman) January 5, 2026

Elsewhere, upgraded Bespoke AI appliances, including laundry systems and robot vacuums, demonstrated enhanced object recognition and cycle optimisation, responding intelligently to real-world conditions and user commands.

Visitors at CES 2026 remarked on the practicality of these upgrades, saying they could save time and reduce stress in routine tasks — a sign that AI's promise is gaining traction with everyday users, Lifewire noted.

Open Ecosystems Forge Real-World Value

A central message at Samsung's CES 2026 presentations was that true home AI requires openness and interoperability. Experts on a panel at the event argued that closed ecosystems limit the potential of smart home, while open collaboration fosters real consumer benefits.

In a company press release, President and Chair of the Home Connectivity Alliance and Head of Strategic Alliances, Yoonho Choi, said that trust and transparency are essential for AI systems at home. Interoperability across brands and service providers will help make connected living intuitive, safe and beneficial.

This approach addresses a key consumer concern: data privacy and control. By prioritising consent and clear value, Samsung positions its ecosystem as one that enhances life without overstepping boundaries.

AI Integrated Across Devices

Samsung's AI strategy extends to mobile devices, too. According to Reuters, the company plans to equip up to 800 million Galaxy products with AI features powered by Google's Gemini model this year, doubling its current footprint and signalling widespread AI adoption.

BREAKING: Samsung just confirmed 800 million devices will run Google Gemini by EOY 2026



>400M devices had Gemini by end of 2025

>doubling to 800M this year

>samsung co-CEO: “this gives Google edge over rivals”



Google just doesn’t miss. pic.twitter.com/oWSoS3kGow — NIK (@ns123abc) January 5, 2026

Roh described this push as critical to competing with rivals and offering AI experiences that are both pervasive and useful.

As the CES 2026 conference continues, Samsung's AI vision offers a clear message: intelligent, connected technology can make everyday routines easier, more personalised and more meaningful.