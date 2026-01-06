The tech world has its eyes on Las Vegas as CES 2026 officially kicks off with a major announcement. Samsung has pulled back the curtain on the Samsung Galaxy Book6, a device that promises to redefine what users should anticipate from a high-end computing experience. For those unwilling to settle for less, the bar for the modern PC has officially been lifted.

Samsung expanded its showcase beyond massive screens and foldable tech to introduce the Galaxy Book 6 laptop lineup at CES 2026. The brand claims these machines prioritise the specific features users actually look for in a modern upgrade. By combining the newest Intel processors with a more refined look, they have managed to pack over 24 hours of power into a remarkably slender chassis.

The Power of Panther Lake: Samsung's New Performance Peak

Coinciding with the latest news from Intel at the show, Samsung has equipped its entire Galaxy Book 6 range with Panther Lake processors. The manufacturer fine-tuned these chips specifically for a trio of new models: the standard Galaxy Book 6, the Pro, and the high-end Ultra.

Galaxy Book6 series is a huge upgrade over the Book5 series



• 50% faster CPU

• Bigger trackpad

• Top firing speakers



The lineup is also simplified to three initial models. Book6, Book6 Pro and Book6 Ultra



Image from @evleaks pic.twitter.com/Kx2ev0oqXe — Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 5, 2026

Available with top-tier Core Ultra X9 silicon, the 16-inch Galaxy Book 6 Ultra offers a notable leap in capability thanks to its 5th-gen MPU and a choice between Intel Arc or NVIDIA RTX 50-series graphics. These internal upgrades allow the company to claim a 60% boost in processing speed and a 70% jump in visual performance over its predecessors. This launch is particularly significant since the previous generation lacked an Ultra model entirely.

Every model in the lineup benefits from a revamped cooling system, which uses larger vapour chambers and overhauled fan designs to keep temperatures in check. The Ultra goes a step further by debuting a dual-path fan setup specifically designed to pull heat away from the graphics card at a much faster rate.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Book 6 Pro in two sizes, 14 and 16 inches, both powered by up to Core Ultra X7 chips and Intel Arc graphics. A major highlight for both the Pro and the Ultra is the upgraded 2.8K AMOLED 2X touchscreen, which now hits a peak brightness of 1,000 nits—effectively doubling the output of the previous generation. These panels also utilise adaptive refresh technology, allowing them to scale up to 120Hz for smoother motion.

Refining the Form: Teardrop Profiles and Tactile Upgrades

While the Book 6 Ultra sticks to a traditional laptop form, the Book 6 Pro adopts a tapered 'teardrop' silhouette reminiscent of the MacBook Air. Despite these stylistic nods to Apple, the devices look excellent, as Samsung has stripped away any redundant clutter. It is also a relief to see that the Ultra model retains its USB-A port and adds a full-size SD card slot, addressing a frustrating omission found on earlier generations.

The keys have been rearranged slightly, though it remains to be seen if this new setup truly improves the day-to-day typing experience. This generation also marks the debut of haptic trackpads for the series, even if the demo hardware seemed a bit too twitchy during initial use, per Engadget. However, since this is a matter of sensitivity, you can dive into the settings to calibrate the response to your liking.

“A full-blown six-speaker setup that honestly sounds just as good as a MacBook Pro.”



Samsung finally realized that beyond performance and display, the full package needed to be as robust and refined as possible in order to compete with Apple. With the Book6 series, they did it! pic.twitter.com/sGDgGo4aSM — Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 6, 2026

Upward-firing speakers now flank the keyboard on both sides. The Book 6 Ultra specifically features a six-speaker array—comprising four woofers and two tweeters—which Samsung has arranged symmetrically to help eliminate audio interference.

Don’t follow – lead the way and power through your day with the new #GalaxyBook6, the perfect partner for you and all your Galaxy devices.



Reserve now: https://t.co/G9WsdZ3GEx #GalaxyAI pic.twitter.com/qOC4oYJzVD — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) January 5, 2026

Each model has shed some depth compared to previous iterations, with the Ultra measuring 15.4mm and the Pro coming in at a very slim 11.9mm. Under the hood, the company has overhauled the thermal system by using larger vapour chambers and better fans. These tweaks are clearly a focus for this year's lineup, aimed at keeping the hardware running smoothly even under heavy workloads.

The new Galaxy Book6 Ultra and Pro have 30-hour battery life pic.twitter.com/7iwTby8oXl — Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 6, 2026

The internal layout and battery housing have also been overhauled, with the manufacturer suggesting that both the Ultra and Pro versions can now manage 30 hours of video on a single charge. The Ultra variant further distinguishes itself with rapid-charging capabilities, allowing the battery to hit 63% in only half an hour.

How AI is Reshaping the Galaxy Experience

A laptop debut in 2026 would feel incomplete without a focus on artificial intelligence. To that end, Samsung showcased a new utility that uses AI to isolate subjects in photos for quick sharing across devices, alongside a Note Assist tool designed to organise and condense your written thoughts.

In typical CES fashion, the brand is keeping quiet on the exact cost and availability of the Galaxy Book 6 range, so we will likely have to wait a little longer for those final details. This year's event runs from the 4th to the 9th of January, with the tech industry gathering in Las Vegas for the week.