Samsung has finally solved the most annoying flaw of foldable phones by showcasing a completely seamless, crease-free display at CES 2026.

This technical feat does more than improve the Galaxy lineup; it likely clears the path for Apple to enter the market. If these reports are right, the first foldable iPhone will rely on this very breakthrough to deliver the flawless screen fans expect. At CES 2026, Samsung exhibited a foldable panel that completely hides the hinge line.

While the innovation is a clear win for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, it carries even bigger implications for the wider industry—potentially providing the final, polished piece of the puzzle for Apple's long-rumoured iPhone Fold. This achievement could change the future of these mobile devices and might be exactly what Apple needs for its purported folding smartphone.

Ice Universe: Inside the X Leak

The information originates from the reputable tipster Ice Universe, whose X post featured observations from the exhibition. These findings quickly gained traction and sparked widespread conversation throughout the technology sector.

'Samsung showcased a foldable display with no visible crease at CES 2026,' Ice Universe wrote. 'The panel looks excellent in terms of overall quality and also adopts under-display camera technology. Most importantly, there is no crease at all.'

Users have spent years putting up with a noticeable mark on their foldable screens, which remains one of the technology's biggest hurdles. Despite the best efforts of many manufacturers, that fold remains an unavoidable reminder of technical constraints. Samsung's recent breakthrough looks set to eliminate this frustration.

Fans Remain Sceptical of the Hype

Responses to the leak on X showed a range of emotions from Samsung followers, including one comment highlighting the significant trade-off that foldable device owners have put up with for years. 'It folds it will have a crease. Don't believe the marketing,' the user stated.

Even so, one user brought up the primary contradiction by noting, 'So, Samsung is going to sell for Apple, but it's still uncertain if they'll use it for themselves? That's crazy.' Someone else wrote, 'I want this for fold8.' Meanwhile, an irate user on X remarked, 'Beggar Samsung will still not use it in the Z Fold 7 though.'

Apple: Relying on Samsung's Tech

While foldable smartphones have gradually gained a following, they remain a niche interest due to reliability issues and signs of damage over months of use. Much of that dissatisfaction stems from the crease, which is a common talking point in professional tests. One X user summed this up by writing: 'No crease + under-display camera? Foldables are finally growing up. If Apple adopts this, the game changes instantly.'

The introduction of a folding screen with no visible fold line shows that Samsung believes the category is growing up. We are reaching a point where such hardware no longer feels like a work in progress, but a fully realised vision for the future of mobile.

Additionally, Ice Universe highlighted that the panel includes under-screen camera technology, so the display remains seamless while in use. Such a pairing of features indicates that Samsung is pushing for a cleaner look that mirrors traditional handsets, despite the flexible format.

Ice Universe isn't alone in predicting a major rollout for this technology, though some experts see a more immediate destination. A report from SamMobile suggests the display will probably be featured in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 during its launch in the latter half of the year.

This sentiment was echoed by the publication's tech journalist, Max Jambor, who posted a video on X suggesting that this innovative display is precisely what Samsung intends to use for the Z Fold 8.

The Cost: A Premium Breakthrough

While details about the devices slated to feature the new screen are still scarce, Ice Universe hinted that the innovation could spread far beyond Samsung's inventory. 'This display technology is expected to be used in the iPhone Fold, which is likely to launch in September,' the leaker wrote, adding that it 'may even be adopted by Samsung's Wide Fold (provided that Samsung MX is willing to pay for it).'

If these claims are accurate, they support long-standing reports that Apple intends to use Samsung Display for the most critical components of its debut folding iPhone. Whilst Apple hasn't yet acknowledged that an iPhone Fold exists, leaks from the supply chain and expert analysis have repeatedly highlighted Samsung as an essential collaborator.

The fact that Samsung's mobile division might have to consider internal pricing carefully also shows just how sophisticated—and likely expensive—this new screen technology is. It suggests that even for the manufacturer, the price of removing the crease is a significant factor to manage.

A Glimpse into the Future

Many details are still missing. Samsung hasn't yet revealed the technical breakdown, expected prices or a launch window for the seamless display. Furthermore, it isn't clear whether the technology is ready for mass production or exists only as a concept for the exhibition.

Ultimately, CES 2026 has offered a hint of what is next for the industry, setting a high bar for Samsung and Apple as they define the future of smartphones. As suggested by Ice Universe, we may finally be seeing the end of foldables that require a visual compromise.