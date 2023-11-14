OpenAI's widely popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT is slated to get new useful features in the coming days.

At its first-ever developer conference, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that a hundred million people are using ChatGPT on a weekly basis. This doesn't come as a surprise given that ChatGPT is one of the world's fastest-growing platforms.

Moreover, OpenAI announced a slew of new features that are coming to ChatGPT. Let's check out some of these upcoming features.

The ability to create your own GPTs

This is one of the most notable features that is likely to attract more users. Apparently, OpenAI is allowing ChatGPT Plus users to train their own GPTs.

To those unaware, ChatGPT Plus is an optional subscription that includes access to the latest GPT-4 model. Notably, custom GPT models are similar to apps on a smartphone and are capable of performing some tasks.

OpenAI broke the Internet over 48 hours ago at DevDay with their MASSIVE announcements.



Custom GPTs are coming and it's going to completely change how we use ChatGPT.



Here are 12 incredible Custom GPTs by OpenAI.



🧵 A Thread pic.twitter.com/PyADs0wxe8 — Min Choi (@minchoi) November 8, 2023

You will be able to share your own GPTs through a link or through a custom OpenAI store, which is slated to open later this month. GPT creators will get a share of the profits if they decide to sell their custom models.

However, details about the exact amount are still scarce. It is also worth noting that you do not need coding skills to create your own GPT.

For instance, one of the custom ChatGPT bots called "Sous Chef" can come up with recipes based on the ingredients you have. However, the word on the street is that it doesn't work very well currently.

In theory, you simply need to train chatbots for specific use cases and they will be good at what they are taught. Still, it is unclear whether users will want to pay for this feature.

in the meantime, OpenAI has introduced a new feature that allows ChatGPT Plus members to upload various file formats and automatically switch between tools.

GPT-4 Turbo

OpenAI released the first version of GPT-4 in March and made it available to all developers in July. At DevDay, the American AI company gave us a glimpse into the next generation of this model dubbed GPT-4 Turbo.

According to a blog post by OpenAI, GPT-4 Turbo has knowledge of world events up to April 2023. Also, this highly capable model will be faster, better and 3x cheaper to use than its predecessor.

Furthermore, the newfangled model has a 128k context window that allows it to fit the equivalent of more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt. All paying developers can try GPT-4 Turbo by passing gpt-4-1106-preview in the API.

Copyright Shield

OpenAI will protect users who are accused of copyright infringement. The AI company says it is committed to protecting its customers with built-in copyright safeguards in its systems.

Taking a step further, the company has introduced Copyright Shield. OpenAI will not only defend its customers but also pay the costs incurred if they face legal claims around copyright infringement.

9/ Copyright Shield



OpenAI will defend customers if they face copyright lawsuits. This is a big promise. pic.twitter.com/1JljSZuxgX — Barsee 🐶 (@heyBarsee) November 7, 2023

The company didn't reveal how or even where it will work. Nevertheless, this is a major sign that OpenAI wants its customers to feel comfortable using generative AI in professional contexts.

Text-to-speech (TTS)

OpenAI's newly announced text-to-speech API can create human-quality speech. The new TTS model boasts 6 preset voices to choose from and 2 model variants,

Developers can take advantage of this feature at a cost of $0.015 (about £0.012) per 1,000 characters sent.

It is no secret that OpenAI wants to be at the forefront of the AI space. The company's ChatGPT is one of the most popular AI chatbots out there. However, Bing Chat and Google Bard are sparing no effort to outperform OpenAI's AI-powered bot.

Google Bard, in particular, has considerably improved since its launch in a bid to offer more than what its competitors do.