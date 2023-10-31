OpenAI has added new beta features to ChatGPT Plus in a bid to enhance the user experience and further improve its widely popular AI chatbot.

It is worth noting that ChatGPT Plus is an optional subscription that offers access to the advanced GPT-4 model. Subscribers can also take advantage of additional features like ChatGPT Plugins and Code Interpreter.

According to X posts by ChatGPT Plus members, one of the recently rolled-out beta features allows you to upload files and work with them. There's multimodal support as well.

🔥 ChatGPT just released its 2 BIGGEST updates

Her'e what's new :



1. True Multimodal: no more switching between tools! ChatGPT gives you true superpowers by letting you use all modes in combination.

2. New file upload formats: you can now upload PDFs and other types of files to… pic.twitter.com/Q2j3nk4bDj — Big Bang AI (@TheBigBangAI) October 29, 2023

As a result, ChatGPT Plus members will not have to choose modes like Browse with Bing from the GPT-4 dropdown. Instead, the bot will determine what they want based on context.

Moreover, the latest update brings a slew of office features offered by the ChatGPT Enterprise plan to the individual chatbot subscription.

ChatGPT Plus gets new features

One of the most notable features allows users to upload different file formats like PDFs and documents. Once the file is uploaded, ChatGPT takes a few moments before it is ready to work with it.

Next, the chatbot can do multiple things like generating data visualisations based on prompts, answering questions and summarising data. However, ChatGPT is not limited to just text files.

New ChatGPT (All Tools) is INCREDIBLE! 🌟



With the new update, you can upload an image and ask to modify it!



All in 1 prompt, 30 seconds. Goodbye Photoshop?



Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/qjrUARjvdw — Alex Northstar (@NorthstarBrain) October 29, 2023

A Threads user recently shared a screenshot of a conversation wherein they uploaded a picture of a capybara. The user asked ChatGPT to create a Pixar-style image based on it through DALL-E 3, which was added earlier this month along with the internet-browsing feature.

They then uploaded another image, this time of a wiggly skateboard, and asked ChatGPT to insert that image. Surprisingly, the bot decided to put a hat on it.

Both the newly added functionalities are reportedly available within the ChatGPT Enterprise plan, which was launched in August. With the new update, these features have been incorporated into the independent ChatGPT Plus subscription.

Notably, ChatGPT Enterprise offers several deployment tools coupled with enterprise-level privacy. As a result, the AI model used by OpenAI's corporate clients does not rely on business data or conversations.

ChatGPT has been making several improvements this year. For instance, the chatbot can now access real-time data online. OpenAI's AI-powered bot took the internet by storm when it arrived back in November 2022.

Following in the footsteps of ChatGPT, tech giants like Microsoft and Google introduced their own AI-backed chatbots. So, OpenAI had to renovate in a bid to remain at the forefront of the AI chatbot space. It looks like the American AI company has indeed achieved that with the latest update.