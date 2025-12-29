Chevy Chase, the 82-year-old Saturday Night Live alumnus and National Lampoon star, is reflecting on the most contentious chapter of his later career.

Chase has addressed the 'full meltdown' he suffered after a leaked report that he had used a racial slur during an on-set argument regarding the direction of his character, Pierce Hawthorne.

The reflections come via a new, authorised CNN documentary titled I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, which premiered recently.

The incident occurred at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, but the veteran actor's recent commentary was filmed at his home, where he continues to manage his long-term health recovery.

In the documentary, recalls the precise moment the veteran actor 'snapped' after The Hollywood Reporter published details of the slur incident.

Chase reportedly stormed onto the set, shouting at the cast and crew, 'Who f***ed me over? My career is ruined! I'm ruined!'

While it was clarified at the time that the slur was used to protest the 'racist' writing of his character rather than directed at his Black co-stars, Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown, the public backlash was instantaneous.

Chase now admits that the 'stigma' of the event followed him for over a decade, effectively ending his run as a leading man in mainstream television.

The 'N-Word' Incident and Creative Friction

The meltdown was the culmination of years of escalating tension between Chase and Community creator Dan Harmon.

The actor had long been vocal about his disdain for the show's sitcom format and the increasingly 'unlikable' traits of his character, Pierce.

Affidavits and witness accounts suggest that Chase used the racial slur during a heated discussion to illustrate how far he felt the writers were pushing the character's bigotry.

However, the nuance of his 'political comment' was lost in the ensuing media firestorm.

Chandrasekhar reveals in the film that Chase attempted to defend himself by citing his friendship with the late Richard Pryor, claiming they used to exchange slurs as a sign of 'mutual love.'

This defence failed to resonate with a modern production environment, and the resulting 'Def-Con 1' atmosphere led to a mutual agreement for Chase to leave the series.

The documentary highlights that while Chase feared professional ruin, it was his reputation for being 'difficult' rather than the single incident that ultimately cooled his prospects in Hollywood.

A Legacy Haunted by 'Jerk' Reputation

The documentary does not shy away from Chase's long-standing reputation for being abrasive, a trait that dates back to his early departure from the original SNL cast in the 1970s.

For years, co-stars including Bill Murray and, more recently, Pete Davidson, have labelled the actor a 'jerk' and a 'racist,' claims that Chase has historically brushed off with his trademark 'I don't give a crap' attitude.

However, the 2025 documentary reveals a more vulnerable side to the actor following a 2021 health crisis that left him in a week-long coma.

Chase admits that his memory of specific on-set disputes is now 'shot,' but the feeling of being 'cast aside' by the industry remains. His daughter, Caley Chase, notes that the Community meltdown was a 'heartbreaking' period where her father felt misunderstood by a generation that didn't grow up with his brand of provocative, 1970s-era satire.

The 'SNL' 50th Snub and Final Act

The timing of Chase's reflections is particularly poignant given his recent exclusion from the Saturday Night Live 50th-anniversary celebrations.

The actor admitted to feeling 'hurt' that he was not asked to stand on stage with other original members, suggesting that the 'shadow' of his Community exit and his reputation for set-side meltdowns may have played a role in the snub.

Lorne Michaels notes in the doc that 'caution from somebody' said Chase 'wasn't as focused' for the live segment.

As the 82-year-old looks back, he remains a figure of immense contradiction, a comedic pioneer who revolutionised American humour, but whose final act has been defined by the very 'meltdown' he feared would destroy him.

While fans continue to debate the necessity of his character, Chase's latest admission proves that even for a legend, the fear of 'being ruined' is a difficult ghost to exorcise.