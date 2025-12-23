Alec Baldwin looked back on his journey since the fateful 2021 incident on the set of his movie, Rust, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died due to an accidental gunshot.

During his guesting on the latest episode of Dopey: On the Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction with host Dan Manheim, the 67-year-old actor shared how he handled depression and other health issues after a second involuntary manslaughter charge was filed against him by prosecutors in New Mexico in January 2024

According to Baldwin, he was deeply concerned about his wife and kids during the ordeal.

The Along Came Poly star is husband to his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and father to his eight children, including daughter Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The actor shared that his kids saw him suffer from the impact of the incident.

'My kids would see me sitting in a corner, I couldn't even move. There was a point in time where I took a nap every day for a year, right after they announced they were going to raise the charges again,' Baldwin said.

The eldest among Hollywood's Baldwin brothers also mentioned that everyone in their family was hurt during that time. He also felt that everything in his life was deeply affected by the accident, including his health.

'Let's Wait One More Day'

According to the actor, thinking about his legal troubles in relation to the accident took a toll on his mind and body. 'What it's done to my health. I mean, if I told you what my health conditions have been since October 21st of 2021 — it's taken 10 years off my life. It's taken at least 10 years off my life,' he stated.

The actor also admitted that he thought about ending his life when the prosecutors filed a second case of involuntary manslaughter in January 2023.

He said that he used to lie in bed thinking he cannot wake up another day, but things stayed the same every day. But despite having suicidal thoughts, he also realised that he cannot do it.

'Somehow I found the faith in God to, you know, not kill myself tomorrow. Let's wait one more day,' the actor added.

'Rust' Shooting Incident

The accident on the set of Rust happened on 21 October 2021, when a Baldwin's gun prop was loaded with a live round, killing Hutchins and injuring film director Joel Souza.

Upon investigation, the FBI and the local authorities discovered that Baldwin and Assistant Director David Halls had no idea that the gun prop was loaded. But on 31 January 2023, the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office filed one count of involuntary manslaughter for Baldwin and the film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Balwin pleaded not guilty to the charge, but Gutierrez-Reed pleaded guilty to the negligent use of a deadly weapon case. She was also charged with tampering of evidence.

Charges against Baldwin were dropped, while the armourer was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Gutierrez-Reed was released from jail on 23 May 2025.

The incident sparked a public discussion on the possible security hazard in the movie industry, as well as the treatment of employees and the use of hazardous props.