Burger King UK has launched its most premium burger to date, The Wagyu, which features British wagyu beef and a selection of higher-end ingredients. The chain is positioning the product as an indulgent alternative to its traditional offerings at a time when competition in the UK's fast-food sector is intensifying.

To promote the launch, the company has teamed up with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. The partnership is designed to draw attention to the new burger while underlining Burger King's long-standing identity built around flame-grilled beef.

Ramsay Fronts the Campaign

The chef has been signed to a six-figure deal to appear in a series of adverts under the title 'Not Made by Gordon'. In the commercials, Ramsay is shown attempting to commandeer the kitchen before being ushered out, playing on his well-known fiery persona.

Industry commentators told The Sun that his blunt style and reputation for precision align neatly with Burger King's brand. His involvement provides humour and credibility, while ensuring the launch cuts through in a crowded market.

Wagyu Beef at Fast Food Price

The Wagyu is the most expensive burger Burger King UK has offered to date. It is priced at £11 on its own or £13.50 as part of a meal. By comparison, a standard Whopper costs about £6.

The patty is made from 100 per cent British wagyu beef, sourced from over 700 farms where wagyu cattle are crossbred with grass-fed British dairy cows. Wagyu is usually associated with fine dining rather than quick-service outlets, giving Burger King a point of difference.

The burger also features a seeded brioche bun, rocket, caramelised onion mayonnaise and three types of onions: crispy, caramelised and pink pickled. Ramsay praised the result, joking that he was disappointed not to have created it himself and describing it as exceptionally tasty, according to The Sun.

Consumer and Industry Reactions

The introduction of The Wagyu follows other recent premium additions to Burger King UK's menu, such as Halloumi Fries and Kansas BBQ Chicken Fries, alongside updates to its signature Whopper. The strategy is aimed at appealing to changing consumer preferences while retaining traditional favourites.

Early reviews have been largely positive. The Standard noted that while the wagyu patty's flavour may not differ greatly from a Whopper, the toppings and presentation create a more upscale experience. Social media responses have praised the flavour and novelty, though some questioned whether the higher price represents good value.

Fast-Food Strategy Shift

Analysts suggest that both the collaboration with Ramsay and the use of wagyu beef reflect a wider trend in fast food towards premiumisation. Rivals are also experimenting with gourmet-style menu items as brands seek to attract customers willing to pay more for perceived quality.

For Ramsay, the deal adds to his portfolio of commercial partnerships and introduces him to an audience beyond his television work and restaurants.

The Wagyu is unlikely to supplant the Whopper as Burger King's flagship product, but it highlights the chain's willingness to push into higher-end territory. Whether consumers will continue to opt for a £13.50 fast-food meal remains uncertain. What is clear is that Burger King sees a future in bridging fast food with fine dining, a strategy that could shape how British diners view high-street burger chains in the years ahead.