In a world where artificial intelligence is becoming an inseparable part of our daily lives, fast-food giants like Taco Bell are not being left behind. They're using AI to streamline their drive-thrus and take orders with greater efficiency. But what happens when a customer decides to challenge the system?

One man has gone viral after sharing a hilarious and surprisingly simple way to outsmart the AI, proving that sometimes, the human element is still the most powerful tool.

The Drive-Thru Dilemma

Taco Bell is reconsidering its complete reliance on artificial intelligence for drive-thru ordering. According to Taco Bell's chief digital officer, the company is now in an 'active discussion' about when and where to best apply the technology.

The company has apparently launched voice-activated AI ordering at over 500 of its drive-thrus, resulting in embarrassing viral moments, such as a customer placing an order for 18,000 water cups to get around the technology and speak with an employee.

A YouTube Shorts clip titled 'How to Bypass AI' reveals a customer performing the popular 'hack' firsthand. The video shows the customer calmly making an absurd request to the AI — '18,000 water cups' — and almost instantly, the system connects them to a human employee. It's a quick, smooth and highly effective solution.

The trick reveals that when the AI system faces a request outside its regular programming — like a massive order — it automatically hands the conversation over to an employee.

A Human Touch is Still Needed

The fact that numerous customers are finding ways to trick the system suggests that relying solely on AI is not a complete solution. Some people will always want to speak with a person, so it's not just a good idea for Taco Bell to have a human backup — it's vital.

'We're learning a lot, I'm going to be honest with you', Taco Bell Chief Digital and Technology Officer Dane Mathews told The Wall Street Journal. Mathews himself admitted to having mixed results with the system, stating, 'I think like everybody, sometimes it lets me down, but sometimes it really surprises me.'

Mathews said he is now being more deliberate about where to implement this technology in the future. He suggested that it might not be a good idea to use artificial intelligence exclusively at every drive-thru. For example, at bustling restaurants with long queues, an employee might be able to manage things more effectively.

The Future of Fast Food AI

This is the latest indication that almost three years into the generative AI revolution, businesses are still trying to find their footing. While many have confidence in the technology's potential, they are changing and restructuring their AI strategies as they discover where the technology is truly effective and where it falls short.

Using voice-activated AI at the drive-thru has proven to be a particularly challenging task. Last year, McDonald's concluded a trial with IBM designed to perfect it. According to an interview with The Wall Street Journal earlier this year, Chief Information Officer Brian Rice stated he is now collaborating with Google Cloud on the project.

This year, Wendy's announced it was broadening the use of its drive-thru assistant, FreshAi, which is also powered by Google's technology. Yum Brands, Taco Bell's parent company, has also been developing this technology for several years. In March, it revealed a partnership with Nvidia, intended to assist.

The company is still committed to voice AI, as it remains a key part of its future plans. However, there are still unanswered questions about the specific tasks that Taco Bell will assign to the technology and how it will enable employees to step in and assist.

Mathews said he will collaborate with restaurants to help them navigate this issue. 'For our teams, we'll help coach them: at your restaurant, at these times, we recommend you use voice AI or recommend that you actually really monitor voice AI and jump in as necessary.'

Specific plans are still being worked out as the company continues to analyse data from the over two million customer orders the AI has processed.

'I can tell you it's a very active conversation inside Taco Bell in partnership with our franchisees', he said. 'I think at the end of the day, it's really, really early. And we feel that. And I think other brands feel that, too.'