The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will each be one superstar down when they face each other in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

The Suns confirmed that Chris Paul will be absent for Game 2 with the point guard still under the NBA health and safety protocol after testing positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue also confirmed that his team will be without Kawhi Leonard, who is still out with a knee injury.

Paul was instrumental in helping the Suns close out the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs and then starred as the Phoenix franchise blanked the Denver Nuggets 4-0 in the Western Conference semifinals. He went into NBA's Covid-19 health and safety protocol on June 13 and the Suns were hopeful of having him for Game 2.

Even without their leader, the Suns beat the Clippers in Game 1 on the back of a 40-point triple double from Devin Booker. The All-Star guard was ably backed up by Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges with 20 and 14 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Leonard was always a doubt to return for the opening game of the Western finals after injuring his knee during Game 4 against the Utah Jazz in the conference semifinals. The two-time NBA champion brushed off his injury during the post-match interview but it is worse than he first feared.

After missing the final five minutes of Game 4, Leonard sat out both the Clippers' wins as they closed out the series against the Jazz. He is now set to miss at least the first two games of the conference finals as he continues to recover from the knee sprain.

It remains to be seen if the former Toronto Raptors cager will return for the series against the Suns. The Athletic's Shams Charania had reported on June 16 that the Clippers fear ACL damage, which is likely to see him sidelined for more than just the duration of the playoffs.