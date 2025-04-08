On Monday, Walter Clayton Jr. cemented his place in basketball by helping lead his team, the Florida Gators, to a thrilling 65-63 victory over Houston to capture the school's third NCAA men's basketball championship.

Clayton's key defensive play stopped Houston's game-winning attempt at the buzzer, allowing the Gators to overcome a double-digit deficit and secure a win.

As Clayton shines on the court today, he expressed his joy on camera and gave a shout-out to his mother, saying, 'I can't wait to see my mama. Mama, I love you, girl.' The rising guard of Gators is a man who came from humble beginnings and is very rooted in family values. Here is everything you need to know about the basketball star's personal life.

The Relationship with Girlfriend Tatiyana Burney

Tatiyana Burney, the solid support system behind Walter Clayton Jr, has been with the sports star since 2022. However, according to reports, the two have known each other since middle school.

While their dating timeline is not revealed, Burney made their relationship official in May 2022 by sharing a picture with Clayton. In return, he has also not shied away from declaring his affection for his girlfriend.

The pair's bond grew even stronger when their daughter, Leilani Leigh Clayton, was born on 11 December 2023. The arrival of their baby girl brought a new motivation to Clayton's life as she is his 'new why.' 'She's depending on me to provide for her,' Clayton once shared, adding that Burney has been an unwavering partner, helping Clayton balance fatherhood and his basketball commitments. 'She's doing a great job being a mom and helping me be a better father,' he shared in an interview.

The Birth of Daughter Leilani

According to Clayton, his daughter's birth has marked a transformative change for the couple. Leilani Leigh Clayton, who turned two last December, has already become a regular presence at her father's games, with his 'Clayton Jr.' apparel on. 'It's a lot of extra motivation,' Clayton shared, highlighting how fatherhood has brought new purpose to his life and career.

For Leilani's mother, it has been a fulfilling experience. In December 2024, Burney posted a heartfelt message to her daughter on Facebook, calling her a 'mini me.'

Family Support and Upbringing

Clayton's upbringing and his family have been instrumental in his development as a person and a player. According to his mother, Cherie Quarg, Clayton used to play basketball with his father, Walter Clayton Sr, while growing up. 'They had a community court in their neighborhood,' Cherie once told a media website. 'His dad would go in on him down there. People would come and sit and watch them go head to head with each other.'

Growing up in Lake Wales, Florida, Clayton is reportedly the first in his family to attend college, a significant achievement for him and his family. Quarg is also a big supporter of Clayton and Burney's relationship. 'After I met her, I realised that she lets him kind of be him. She knows he's busy with his sports and that he always has kind of put that first. She never was with the high school drama. She [kind of] blended right in with our little family.'

Clayton has two sisters as well, Asia Harris and Giselle Clayton, who prefer to lead a private life.

Walter Clayton Jr's Net Worth

According to reports, Clayton's net worth is estimated at $1.4 million as of April 2025. The impressive figure comes largely from his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, which have skyrocketed since he transferred to Florida from Iona in 2023. Clayton holds sponsorships from brands like Raising Cane's and local businesses in Florida and has built a successful brand off the court.

In addition to his NIL earnings, Clayton's strong social media presence—boasting over 50,000 followers on Instagram—also contributes to his net worth. He reportedly earns $1,000 per post.

With his stellar college career behind him, Walter Clayton Jr. is eyeing the first-round pickup in the 2025 NBA Draft. Given his recent performance, Clayton will most likely witness a bright career ahead.