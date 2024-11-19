CNN Chairman and CEO Mark Thompson has made it clear that the network must pivot from its Trump-centric coverage, issuing a stark warning to staff in a recent all-hands meeting. "We cannot become consumed by Trump drama for the next four years. There are other important stories to tell, and we owe it to our viewers to cover them," he said, according to Puck.

The directive comes amidst a ratings freefall that has pushed the network into crisis mode. With CNN's viewership in the critical 25-54 demographic hitting historic lows, Thompson is urging his team to rethink their approach. "It's clear that audiences are sick of the way the media covers politics," Thompson added, as cited by Daily Mail.

Trump Coverage Fatigue and the 'Trump Slump'

CNN's struggles reflect a broader challenge facing left-leaning networks like MSNBC, which have also seen dramatic declines in viewership following Donald Trump's election victory. According to the New York Post, CNN's ratings during the week of November 6-13 fell to an average of just 399,000 viewers. In comparison, Fox News averaged 2.23 million viewers during the same period.

Media observers have dubbed this trend the "Trump slump." Joe Concha of the Post noted, "Following Trump's decisive victory, media observers expected a ratings boost similar to 2016. Instead, we've seen the opposite: The Donald Drain."

For CNN, the numbers are grim. In the key 25-54 demographic, CNN averaged only 61,000 viewers the Tuesday after the election—the lowest since June 2000. "This marks a critical moment for the network," Thompson reportedly told staff. He warned that unless CNN evolves, it risks permanently losing its audience.

Shifting the Focus: A Broader News Agenda

Thompson emphasised the need to diversify CNN's coverage, urging staff to "move beyond Trump drama." He said, "There's a lot of other news in the U.S. and around the world that deserves attention." Thompson also hinted at introducing new voices to the network, including right-wing commentators like Scott Jennings, whose election analysis surprised CNN's traditional audience.

Thompson praised ongoing projects such as John King's "All Over the Map" series, which highlighted voter perspectives during the 2024 election. "Projects like these are what CNN should focus on—stories that resonate with people across the country," he said.

Internal Turmoil Amid Plummeting Ratings

As CNN grapples with declining viewership, staff are facing fears of massive layoffs. Veteran employees have described a pervasive sense of unease. "There's a lot of sadness and frustration across the organisation, especially among those who feel they helped build this network," one staffer told Fox News.

Even CNN's top stars are feeling the strain. Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer, among the network's highest-paid anchors, have reportedly been denied raises. Tapper currently earns $3 million annually, while Blitzer earns $7 million. Popular host Chris Wallace also recently departed, further fueling concerns about instability within CNN.

What's Driving the Viewer Exodus?

The New York Post identified several reasons for the steep decline in CNN's ratings. Many viewers feel disillusioned after years of being told that Trump was a dire threat to democracy, only to see him win re-election decisively. Others cite simple exhaustion. "This election cycle has been the craziest anyone can remember. Maybe some folks just need a break," the Post suggested.

The Post also noted that CNN's pre-election polls may have further alienated viewers. The network's final polls showed Kamala Harris leading Trump in key swing states, including Wisconsin and Michigan, by wide margins. Harris lost both states, leaving viewers questioning the network's credibility.

Additionally, the ideological makeup of CNN's audience may be contributing to its struggles. According to Pew Research, only 9% of CNN viewers identify as Republican, underscoring how niche the network's appeal has become.

Thompson's message to staff was clear: CNN must adapt to survive. "Our job is to inform, not to inflame," he said. He emphasised the importance of rebuilding trust with viewers through balanced and meaningful journalism. "If we don't change our approach, we risk losing the trust of our audience completely," Thompson warned.