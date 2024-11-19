Rogelio "Roger" Nores, a 35-year-old Argentine businessman, has found himself at the centre of controversy following the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne. Despite his close friendship with Payne, Nores has reportedly been excluded from the singer's funeral, raising questions about his role in the events leading up to Payne's untimely demise.

A Prominent Businessman with a Complex Connection

Roger Nores, an energy sector tycoon, first made headlines as the CEO of Stoneway Capital, a company specialising in energy infrastructure. According to Daily Mail, Nores gained recognition in 2017 when he was featured in Forbes' "Under 30" list for his contributions to the energy industry. However, in recent years, his name has been linked to his relationship with Payne, both professionally and personally.

Nores and Payne reportedly met in 2020 at a dinner hosted by Edward Enninful, the former editor of British Vogue. Their connection deepened as Nores supported Payne through his struggles with addiction, helping him relocate to Florida for a fresh start. The friendship was described as "intense" by those close to the pair, with Nores often acting as a stabilising influence in Payne's turbulent life.

The Final Hours

Payne's tragic death on 16 October 2024 has put Nores under scrutiny. According to Marca, Nores was with Payne at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires just hours before the singer's fatal fall from a third-floor balcony. Witnesses claim that Nores appeared frustrated with Payne, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

One guest, speaking anonymously to Daily Mail, described Nores attempting to manage Payne's erratic behaviour in the hotel lobby. Nores reportedly tried to convince Payne to return to his room, even apologising to bystanders for Payne's conduct. He eventually left the hotel about 40 minutes before Payne's death, as confirmed by his statement to local authorities.

A Friendship Under Investigation

Nores has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he left the hotel unaware of the tragedy about to unfold. Per reports from The Mirror, Nores stated, "I never abandoned Liam. I went to his hotel three times that day and left shortly before the incident. There were over 15 people in the lobby talking and laughing with him when I departed."

Despite this, Nores' presence during Payne's final hours has sparked speculation. Traces of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants were found in Payne's system, according to toxicology reports shared by Marca. This revelation has led to questions about how Payne obtained these substances and whether anyone in his circle enabled his struggles.

Unwelcome at the Funeral

Payne's family has reportedly barred Nores from attending the private funeral, which is set to take place in Payne's hometown of Wolverhampton. Sources told The Mirror that the decision was influenced by ongoing investigations into Nores' potential role in Payne's death. The family is said to be divided over Nores' presence in Payne's life, with some viewing him as a supportive friend and others questioning his influence.

While Nores remains under the spotlight, he has publicly expressed his sorrow over the loss of his friend. Local media reported that Nores was deeply shaken by Payne's passing, describing the singer as "a bright soul fighting dark battles." Despite the fallout, those close to Nores insist that his intentions were to help Payne rebuild his life.