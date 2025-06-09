Cole Escola Makes Tony History — Now the Internet Wants the Awards to Evolve

On 8 June 2025, Cole Escola made Broadway history. Inside New York City's Lincoln Center, they became the first openly non-binary performer to win the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

Their raw, chaotic, and hilarious portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! took one of the top honours at the 78th Annual Tony Awards.

Hosted by Cynthia Erivo, the night was packed with moving moments. But none resonated quite like Escola's win.

On stage, they offered a short but powerful message to LGBTQ+ youth: 'You're right. Everyone else is wrong.'

The words echoed far beyond the theatre, a rallying cry for inclusion, courage, and self-belief.

A Play Unlike Any Other

Oh, Mary! is Escola's brainchild. Written and performed by them, the one-person show transforms Abraham Lincoln's widow into a wine-soaked recluse, spiralling through grief with dark humour and surprising tenderness.

The play started off-Broadway to glowing reviews before leaping to Broadway, where it captivated audiences and critics alike.

Escola's performance was a masterclass in emotional range and comedic timing. Director Sam Pinkleton, who also took home a Tony, helped shape the play into one of the night's most celebrated productions.

Their collaboration proved that unconventional theatre still has the power to lead on Broadway when driven by originality and heart.

A Landmark Win, But a Flawed System

Escola is not the first non-binary actor to win a Tony. J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell made headlines in 2023.

But Escola's victory is the first in the play category, marking a breakthrough beyond musical theatre.

Still, their win brings a glaring issue into focus. The Tonys continue to separate acting categories into 'actor' and 'actress,' forcing non-binary performers to choose one.

Escola entered the Best Actor category not as a statement, but because the system required it.

A Call for Change

The internet erupted after the ceremony. While fans cheered Escola's win, many questioned why gendered categories still exist in 2025.

'Brilliant performance. Broken system,' wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter.

Many pointed to gender-neutral award systems already used by the BRITs and MTV Awards. Why hasn't Broadway followed suit? Supporters of reform argue that talent transcends gender. Others worry that removing categories might reduce visibility for women in particular, sparking further debate.

A Rise That Defies Convention

Escola's journey to Broadway glory was anything but typical. Raised in Clatskanie, Oregon, they faced a difficult childhood.

Their move to New York unlocked new creative freedom. Through cabaret and roles in Difficult People, Search Party, and Big Mouth, they honed their voice and vision.

But it was Oh, Mary! that gave them the stage to be entirely themselves. The show was a triumph of identity, humour, and emotional truth. Winning the Tony wasn't just career recognition—it was personal validation, too.

Seen at Last

Escola's acceptance speech was brief, but its message was loud. This win wasn't only about a trophy—it was about being seen.

As theatre continues its slow reckoning with diversity and inclusion, Escola's victory is a celebration and a challenge.

The awards may still cling to the past, but the future has already taken centre stage.