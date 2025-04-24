Gabriella Zuniga, a 20-year-old OnlyFans model and social media personality, has filed a $50 million (£40 million) civil lawsuit against former NFL player Shannon Sharpe. Previously identified as 'Jane Doe', Zuniga alleges that her once-consensual relationship with Sharpe, which began in 2023, turned abusive. The lawsuit details multiple allegations of sexual assault, including incidents from October 2024 and January 2025.

Zuniga also references a disturbing incident in September 2024, during which Sharpe was reportedly heard engaging in sexual activity during an Instagram Live session. She maintains that she did not take part in the broadcast and found the public exposure deeply humiliating.

The civil suit includes accusations of sexual assault, battery, and emotional distress. Zuniga claims Sharpe recorded their sexual encounters without her consent, causing lasting trauma. Represented by high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee, she is seeking compensation for the alleged psychological and emotional damage. Her legal team argues that Sharpe exploited his power and influence to manipulate her during their relationship.

Leaked Audio Raises Questions About Power Dynamics

Public interest in the case intensified after an audio recording surfaced online, allegedly capturing Sharpe's voice in a graphic conversation. Though parts of the recording are unclear, it has triggered widespread speculation over the nature of the relationship, with some suggesting it reflected a dominant-submissive dynamic.

In response, Sharpe has called for the full audio to be released in order to provide context and transparency. The leak has only heightened scrutiny around the ongoing case, which continues to generate headlines and online debate. As of now, no criminal charges have been filed against Sharpe.

Sharpe's Legal Team Says Lawsuit is Extortion Attempt

Shannon Sharpe's legal representatives have categorically denied all allegations, asserting that his relationship with Zuniga was entirely consensual. His attorney, Lanny Davis, dismissed the lawsuit as an attempt to extort money from the retired football star.

Sharpe's legal team claims that Zuniga voluntarily sent messages and videos during their relationship, which they argue prove mutual consent. They further allege that Zuniga manipulated one of the videos in question to falsely depict non-consensual behaviour.

The case remains a civil matter and is expected to proceed in court. Both sides are preparing for a highly contested legal battle, with Sharpe's team vowing to clear his name.