Bestselling author Colleen Hoover, whose novel It Ends With Us became a global sensation, is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Known for her open and candid social media presence, Hoover recently deactivated her Instagram account, sparking rumours of a potential retirement from writing—or perhaps a way to distance herself from the growing controversy surrounding the movie adaptation of her bestselling novel.

While there has been no official statement, many speculate that her sudden social media silence may be linked to the ongoing backlash surrounding the It Ends With Us film, a project she had initially supported. Her reluctance to address the tensions between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, along with her overall silence on matters relating to book writing, has only added fuel to the fire, leaving fans wondering whether she will ever write again.

Although Hoover's social media retreat appears to be a response to the controversy, some are questioning whether it signals a potential career reinvention.

The Silence That Spoke Volumes

That unusual silence from Hoover began at the end of January 2025, when she deactivated her Instagram account without warning. It was a shock for a writer whose relationship with her readers has long been one of the distinguishing marks of her career.

When the movie adaptation was being shot, Hoover spoke out, publicly supporting Lively and Baldoni. However, when Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, Hoover went silent on social media.

It resulted in a very dramatic legal back-and-forth after the lawsuit claimed Baldoni had abused Lively on set. Baldoni filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation, seeking $400 million in damages.

While Hoover initially supported Baldoni's decision to direct and star in the movie, that changed following the lawsuit. Since sending a supportive message to Lively on Instagram in late December, Hoover has stepped away from the online spotlight relatively quietly—a move many have speculated is a tactic to distance herself from the controversy altogether.

Retirement Rumours Begin to Circle

Meanwhile, Hoover kept quiet, and speculations began circulating about her future in writing.

Gossip site DeuxMoi initially hinted at the author's likely retirement. With her unexplained disappearance from social media, book enthusiasts wondered whether it was goodbye forever for her book-writing career. Others even speculated that Hoover hung up her pen for life, but insiders for the author soon shot down such rumours.

Although Hoover seemed to retreat into private life, it must be noted that she hasn't confirmed any kind of retirement in a statement form. In fact, Simon & Schuster UK confirmed that Hoover signed a two-book deal for standalone novels, one for publication in 2024 and one in 2026. So, even when Hoover seems to have withdrawn a little, she's not yet out of books!

Hoover recently confessed about beating off an attack of writer's block, opening in a 2024 sitdown about not having sat down to pen a single word in nearly two years' worth of time. 'I must write; it's my therapy,' she confessed, hoping that one day, she'd have enough free time and motivation to sit down and start penning books again. That she has new books in store seems to mean that Hoover isn't retiring for life but taking a break in a move to care for her well-being.

Internet Reacts to the Retirement Rumours

Being a public figure is not that simple; while you gain followers, you also gain haters. A similar situation is unfolding in Hoover's case, too.

While the avid readers of Hoover are worried about her moving towards retirement, some users are rejoicing the rumours. A user celebrating the speculation wrote on X, 'So Colleen Hoover is finally retiring, and I just want to let everyone know that I was praying on her downfall the whole time.'

Meanwhile, another user brought It Ends With Us into the picture and wrote on X, 'The only good thing to come out of It Ends With Us is Colleen Hoover retiring years earlier. It really DID end with them.'

What Future Holds For Hoover?

While speculations about her retirement from writing continue, Hoover's team has not officially confirmed or issued a statement.

As the rumours surrounding Colleen Hoover's future continue, one fact stands out: her presence in the book community isn't fizzling out anytime soon. Hoover's ongoing works, including a long-awaited adaptation of Verity, assure everyone that she's not yet through.

Whatever break, recharge, or quiet transition she's taking, only time will make such information accessible to everyone. Until then, followers and book lovers can sleep soundly, knowing that Hoover's book life is not yet over.