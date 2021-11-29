Conor McGregor is continuing his rehabilitation from a broken leg, which he suffered during the final leg of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on July 10. The Irishman suffered a double break in the closing stages of the opening round when Poirier defended himself from a low leg kick.

The double break sustained by McGregor resulted in the fight being halted, with Poirier taking a TKO victory over the the Irish mixed martial artist. "The Notorious" as McGregor is popularly known, underwent surgery the very next day, and has been in rehabilitation ever since.

McGregor recently revealed during a social media Q&A that he is making good progress and hopes to be back in the octagon mid-to-early next year. He answered a number of questions from UFC fans, which also saw him reveal a new weapon he is looking forward to unleash on his opponents.

"I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this," McGregor wrote when asked about a potential return date, as quoted on MMA Weekly.

McGregor went on to explain that the double break he suffered is progressing well. "The fibula is fully healed. The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It's getting there. Patience will win this race for me," he added.

The Irishman also spoke about the steel bar that was inserted in his foot during the surgery. McGregor was not holding back when he stated that he is waiting to use it against his next opponent, making it clear that he will not hold back despite the double break.

"I cannot wait to wrap this steel bar in my leg across the neck of a future opponent! I am counting down by the seconds until I get to launch this weapon," McGregor said