If Jake Paul has his way, Conor McGregor's next fight could be inside a boxing ring rather than the octagon. The Irishman remains to be the YouTuber-turned-boxer's ultimate opponent, and he admitted that the two teams are in contact about a fight.

The American internet sensation has made no secret of his desire to fight McGregor by continuously aiming verbal jibes at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend. Paul believes the fight will take place after admitting to Colin Cowherd that his team is in contact with the McGregor camp.

"I think it will happen," Paul said on 'The Herd'. "Look, I mean, I'm the money fight for Conor McGregor right now. There is no other fighter right now who is on a bigger level than me that is calling out Conor McGregor and wants to fight Conor."

"Our team is in touch with his team and there's talks of it actually happening. And people at first thought I was just joking when I said I wanted to fight him. But now it's as real as it gets, it's more real than ever and by the way, if we do fight, I'm going to knock him out."

Paul is currently preparing for his bout against Tyron Woodley on Aug. 29, but his main target remains stepping into the ring with "The Notorious." He has remained in the headlines in recent months following his knockout wins over Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, while also being involved in a spat with Floyd Mayweather ahead of the match against his older brother Logan Paul.

The fight against McGregor, however, is unlikely to take place at least until 2022 with the Irishman currently recovering from a gruesome broken leg. The former two-division UFC champ suffered the fracture during his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 earlier this month.

Apart from predicting a future fight with McGregor, Paul also belittled the Irishman by claiming that Woodley - his next opponent in the ring - is a tougher competitor than McGregor. The American feels McGregor has lost his edge with all the fame and money.

"I think Tyron Woodley is a tougher opponent than Conor McGregor," Paul said. "I think Conor, the fame, the money has gotten to his head. He's lost that fighter's edge, that motivation."

"And look, he's a smaller guy. He's 5'8, 155 pounds. Tyron Woodley is a 200 pound massive explosive guy. So he's a lot more dangerous than Conor McGregor."