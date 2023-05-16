In the dynamic realm of technology, the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has generated diverse reactions. While some enthusiastically embrace its potential, others approach it with scepticism, raising valid concerns about its implications.

For Ian West, the Head of Technology and Alliances at KPMG UK, AI has immense capabilities. While acknowledging the incredible capabilities of AI, he emphasises the need for businesses to consider consumers' perspectives when adopting this revolutionary technology.

According to West, tech companies and organisations implementing AI must address various adoption-related obstacles. To encourage widespread acceptance, he noted that businesses must clearly communicate the advantages of AI and how it enhances the options available to customers. A recent study conducted by KPMG UK shed light on the prevailing hesitations and difficulties surrounding AI adoption.

The survey highlighted data privacy concerns as a significant barrier to AI implementation, with 33 percent of respondents citing it as their primary worry. The age group most apprehensive about data privacy was 18 to 24-year-olds, with 37 per cent expressing concerns. Additionally, nearly half (45 per cent) of the Gen Z respondents considered cost as the greatest obstacle, highlighting the perceived high expenses associated with AI-powered technologies.

When asked about their willingness to adopt AI for specific tasks and activities, consumers indicated a strong inclination towards voice assistants (44 per cent) while showing less enthusiasm for self-driving cars (23 per cent). Interestingly, only 7 per cent of respondents aged 18 to 24 expressed reluctance to employ AI for any duties.

The tasks consumers were open to utilising AI for included customer service interactions through chatbots, using face recognition for enhanced security, and various other activities. In contrast, the research revealed that over a third of individuals aged over 65 believed they would never employ AI for any activity.

Saving time emerged as the primary motivator for consumers considering AI adoption, with 30 percent of survey participants selecting this response. West emphasised that while some customers naturally prefer human interaction, incorporating more intelligent AI that can adapt to individual preferences and conversational styles may create a more seamless experience.

West urged businesses to delve into the reasons behind customers' preference for human interaction. Is it due to the ability to engage in broader conversations, the perception of reduced chances of error, or the desire to negotiate? By addressing these questions, businesses can better articulate the story of why they chose to embrace AI and elucidate its advantages over human involvement.

Data privacy concerns were another prevalent issue highlighted by West. He emphasised the need for tech companies and authorities to prioritize data protection and alleviate worries surrounding AI. As AI increasingly permeates various aspects of daily life, from customer service chatbots to voice assistants at home, the need for robust legislation to keep up with technological advancements becomes paramount.

West commended the recently released whitepaper on AI regulation as a positive step towards addressing privacy issues associated with AI.

When it comes to the potential threat of AI to jobs, only 13 per cent of surveyed consumers believed that AI advancements would create more jobs, while 36 per cent felt their jobs would be at risk. In fact, a US-Brazilian researcher Ben Goertzel, stated that AI could replace 80 percent of human jobs in the coming years. The remaining 39 per cent believed that both scenarios would coexist.

Addressing concerns, West acknowledged that certain positions are more susceptible to automation through AI. However, he emphasised that businesses should focus on how AI can increase efficiency so that their staff has more time to focus on their most crucial activities.

He added that almost a third of customers said they would use AI to save time, saying that if this were to be used in the workplace, it would mean that they would have more time to focus on the most crucial facets of their professions.