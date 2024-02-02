Microsoft Copilot could soon get its own iteration of a Google-powered AI feature, which is currently available in the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 series smartphones.

The feature-packed Galaxy S24 lineup, which comprises the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, introduced an AI tool dubbed "Circle to Search". The tool allows you to draw a circle around any image or text on your screen and seamlessly find information about it online.

On January 31, Google announced that the Circle to Search feature would be available for the company's own Pixel 8 series (Pixel 8 and 8 Pro). In a bid to cash in on the popularity of the AI-powered tool, it looks like Microsoft is developing its own version of the Circle to Search feature for the Edge browser.

It is worth noting that Microsoft has been pouring resources into improving its Edge browser for a while now. In line with this, the software giant recently enabled Copilot Pro in the Edge browser for iOS and Android users.

Living up to that trend, the company has added a new feature to Microsoft Edge Canary dubbed "Circle to Copilot", according to a spot by Windows Report. Notably, the Canary channel is dedicated to testing unreleased features with the help of select users.

🚨After "Circle to Search", now "Circle to Copilot" is coming on Edge browser. pic.twitter.com/jDJkX785em — Abhishek Singh (@AbhishekMarkets) February 1, 2024

Currently, the Circle To Copilot tool is not available to all Microsoft Edge users. The tool appears to be similar to Google's Circle to Search feature. In fact, if the explanation is anything to go by, it is pretty much the same thing.

Using the new mouse gesture, you can draw a circle around the item or text you would like to search for and add it to the chatbox in Copilot's Sidebar. You can then ask the chatbot anything about the item.

How to activate the Circle To Copilot feature?

First, update to the latest Edge Canary version.

Right-click the Edge shortcut and select Properties.

In the Target field, add the following command (after giving a space):

–enable-features=msEdgeCircleToSearchDefaultEnabled,msEdgeCircleToSearchSupported,

Click Apply and OK

Open Edge, go to Settings and select Appearance.

Enable the Mouse Gesture setting

Click Configure Mouse Gesture

Toggle Enable Circle to Copilot to on

Despite drawing inspiration from Google's Circle to Search feature, there are a few differences that set the Circle to Copilot tool apart. For instance, Google's solution will be available for mobile device users, while Circle to Copilot is designed for desktop users.

Microsoft’s Circle to Copilot is sh*t, at least for now.



You need to Circle, type something, hit Enter.



It can’t search for the latest stuff or anything you would want to shop.



It’s like taking a screenshot and asking the Copilot. Same thing. pic.twitter.com/OlJLZivKyE — Noah Cat  (@Cartidise) February 1, 2024

Similarly, the Circle to Copilot tool appears to require you to first ask something before it brings up results. In contrast, the Circle to Search feature immediately provides results along with the option to ask questions. Regrettably, it is still unclear when this feature will be available on the stable version of Edge.

In the meantime, Copilot has received the capability to summarise Word documents that are shared through OneDrive. On the downside, this feature could set you back a pretty penny.