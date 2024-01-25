After rolling out Copilot GPTs to some users, Microsoft has enabled Copilot Pro in the Edge browser for iOS, bringing advanced AI assistance to mobile browsing, but the good news doesn't stop there. Android users can also access Copilot Pro's features in their Edge browsers.

All you need to do to test this feature is to switch on an experimental setting. However, it is worth noting that it is currently available to select users and requires a Pro subscription.

To those unaware, the recently announced Pro subscription costs $20.00 (£15.85) per month. Although Copilot Pro doesn't boast an array of exclusive features, it provides access to GPT-4 Turbo during peak times and DALL-E 3 with 100 boosts per day with Designer.

Some of those who have purchased the Copilot Pro subscription from Microsoft's website will be able to access the premium version of the AI on iOS via Edge.

Copilot Pro has been integrated into the stable version of Microsoft Edge, but the iOS version still lacks some premium features. For instance, the Suno plugin, which lets you create original music using just words, is not available in Copilot Pro for iOS. Notably, the Suno plugin currently works only on the web version.

With the Copilot app failing to outperform OpenAI's ChatGPT in downloads and revenue, the Redmond-based tech giant is sparing no effort to optimise the Copilot experience for mobile and it plans to add more features in the future.

Windows Latest's Mayank Parmar has been told that the AI music generation feature will be made available on Copilot for mobile devices in the coming days. Sources familiar with the development have also hinted at the possibility of a deeper integration between Phone Link and Copilot.

Copilot Pro on Android: How to try it?

Microsoft Edge for Android now has a new experimental flag dubbed "Copilot Pro," giving early access to those who aren't willing to wait to try the feature on Android.

You can head to Edge://flags and search "Copilot Pro". Now, enable the toggle and relaunch the browser. However, Copilot Pro can only be accessed by those who have purchased the subscription.

Earlier this week, several Copilot Pro users reported performance issues and slow load times on social media. "Copilot Pro is very slow right now am not sure why :( like maybe less than 1 token per second it was lightning fast in the morning now it's not on specifically the GPT 4 creative mode turbo," X user NotKoreanXD pointed out.

@MParakhin Copilot pro is very slow right now am not sure why :( like maybe less than 1 token per second it was lighting fast in the morning now it's not on specific the GPT 4 creative mode turbo. pic.twitter.com/m8avrzYJ1L — 날 두려워 (@NotKoreanXD) January 18, 2024

Server side looks good. Best theory is the client issue: browser enabling efficiency mode. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) January 18, 2024

Client side performance issues are super common with Copilot in Edge or Chrome. Only restarting the whole browser helps.



Why is that? — Mark Kretschmann (@mark_k) January 18, 2024

Responding to the post, Microsoft's Windows lead, Mikhail Parakhin ruled out the possibility that the issue could be server-related and narrowed down the problem to Microsoft Edge's Efficiency Mode, which Software Engineer Mark Kretschmann said is "super common with Copilot in Edge or Chrome".